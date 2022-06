Click here to read the full article. The category is good vibes. With the western hemisphere’s hottest months approaching, some scorching hits are prime for club rotations, road trip playlists, or simply a soundtrack to your summer love. Take Spain’s Quevedo and Sweden’s Natalie Noor, who bring the party with late-night bops; while Nigerian singer Ayra Starr and U.S. artist Zach Bryan slow it down with singles perfect for warm sunsets. Spotify’s RADAR program is a collection of artists and songwriters worldwide bringing a little something for everyone, whether you need hope or healing. There’s something to awaken your spirit or...

