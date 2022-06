The lineup for the 6/16 edition of NXT UK is rounding out. Trent Seven is set to address the NXT UK universe on the 6/16 episode of NXT UK after he and Tyler Bate lost the NXT UK Tag Team Championships on the 6/2 edition of the show. Seven was pinned in the bout after he was trying to use one of the championship belts as a weapon, causing the duo's first reign with the belts to come to an end.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO