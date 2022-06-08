ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Look for Celts to bounce back, with Tatum going over 27.5

By Griffin Carroll
 3 days ago
pool photo-USA TODAY Sports

The NHL has been kind to us this week in Bark Bets, with the Lightning covering their +150 puckline last night. Unfortunately, we have a break in the action on the ice, but the NBA is here to remedy that.

Game 3 of the NBA Finals will tip off this evening in Boston. With the series tied 1-1, this game offers a huge momentum opportunity. Our betting approach for this one is simply following a trend that has a 100% success rate this postseason.

Boston hosts Golden State in pivotal Game 3 - The Warriors dominated the Celtics in the second half of Game 2 and will look to carry that success into Boston tonight. We like Boston to figure things out tonight and win this game, and you can bet the Celtics' moneyline at -155. The postseason trend with 100% success up to this point is the Celtics winning after a loss. They've dropped six games in these playoffs, winning the following contest each time. They're also 6-0 ATS following a playoff loss, with an average margin of victory 15.5 points. Our preferred bet is Boston -3.5 given its ability to clean up mistakes.

If you're looking for a player to put on a big game tonight, how about Celtics star forward Jayson Tatum? It's not a unique pick, but it's hard to ignore the volume Tatum is operating with in this offense. He's averaging 17.8 field goal attempts per game in his past five and is fresh off a 28-point outing. Tatum has gone for 30+ points in each of his last two games in Boston, and we'll bet on him doing it again in a huge game. We're loading up on Tatum's points prop over at 27.5.

Lightning knot the Eastern Conference Final at two games apiece - Thus far, the Eastern Conference Final has had the home team reign supreme in each game. That was confirmed by Tampa Bay's 4-1 win on Tuesday night. If that trend continues, one would presume the Rangers win this series in seven games, right? Sportsbooks aren't so sure. The Lightning are now -165 to win the series and -130 to win Game 5 in New York. Based on the home dominance the Rangers have displayed, we like them to bounce back in this next game, but ultimately our prediction is that Tampa Bay takes the series in seven. You can bet the series reaches seven games on DraftKings at -115, a bet we like taking.

College Baseball Super Regional matchups set to begin - The college baseball championship tournament started last week, and the field has whittled down to the final 16 teams. Better known as the Super Regionals, the games begin on Friday. Tennessee, the top team in the nation, is the betting favorite to win the College World Series at +150. We like the value on Stanford, the second-ranked team in the country, at +700. Stanford has perhaps the best combination of starting pitchers of the tourney teams in Alex Williams and Quinn Mathews. Both pitchers have stifled bats all season and could carry the Cardinal to a title.

Reports suggest Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf will hold out - News broke yesterday afternoon that star wide receiver DK Metcalf is holding out of Seattle's mandatory minicamp due to a contract dispute. Whether Metcalf wants to be traded or paid remains to be seen, but his status will be one to monitor as we approach training camp. If you're feeling particularly ambitious, the Seahawks' other top receiver, Tyler Lockett, would be in line for a far bigger workload if Metcalf is not on the team. His odds to lead the NFL in receiving yards are currently +4000.

Today's Bark Bets is written by Griffin Carroll

