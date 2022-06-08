ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holt County, MO

Colorado Man Arrested On Multiple Drug Charges

northwestmoinfo.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Colorado man was arrested in Holt COunty Tuesday evening on multiple felony drug charges. According to the arrest report...

www.northwestmoinfo.com

OutThere Colorado

Trailhead theft suspects face 22 charges in Colorado after arrest, including multiple felonies

According to the Mesa County Sheriff's Office, two people have been arrested following their suspected involvement in a string of trailhead break-ins in western Colorado. On June 2, deputies responded to assist rangers of Colorado National Monument with a traffic stop. Once at the scene, deputies recovered stolen property believed to be from recent trailhead break-ins, with Armando Roman Vasquez, 28, and Piero Boris Moras Sanchez, 30, identified as the suspects in the case. Both men, from New York, were arrested.
MONUMENT, CO
northwestmoinfo.com

Platte City Woman Arrested On Drug Possession Warrant

A Platte City woman was arrested Thursday evening on a warrant accusing her of drug possession. According to Troop A of the highway Patrol, at 5:30 P.M. Thursday they arrested 36-year-old Platte City resident Natalie R. Fox on a Jackson County felony warrant for possession. Fox was booked into the...
PLATTE CITY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Liberty Man Arrested On Six Driving Related Charges

A Liberty man was arrested early Friday morning on six charges. Troop A of the Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 33-year-old Liberty resident John R. Clifton at 2:42 A.M. today (Friday) on charges of driving while intoxicated, resisting arrest, careless and imprudent driving involving a crash, failing to yield to an emergency vehicle, not having insurance and failing to register a vehicle.
LIBERTY, MO
internewscast.com

Man sentenced to 20 years in prison for 1998 cold case murder

A man was sentenced to 20 years in prison in connection to the 1998 murder of a woman found on Navajo tribal grounds, the Denver District Attorney’s Office announced Friday. On June 30, 1998, 47-year-old Bonny Baker was reported missing. Her boyfriend, Crespin Nene-Perez, killed her and left her body in a shallow grave on Navajo tribal grounds within a day of her disappearance, according to the district attorney’s office.
DENVER, CO
WIBW

Expired tags lead to Topeka woman’s alleged meth arrest

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka woman was arrested for drugs after deputies originally pulled her over for expired registration tags. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office says Faith C. Johnson, 31, of Topeka, has been arrested for possession of methamphetamine after a traffic stop in the 3900 block of SW Topeka Blvd. late Thursday night.
TOPEKA, KS
KKTV

WANTED: Police in Colorado are searching for a murder suspect

SALIDA, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Colorado are asking the public to be on the lookout for a man wanted for murder. Salida Police shared photos of 47-year-old Daniel Egan on Friday. Egan is wanted on multiple nationwide warrants, including 1st-degree murder and 2nd-degree murder. If anyone has information on...
SALIDA, CO
CBS Denver

Leiyla Cepeda, 18, Charged With Killing Her Newborn Daughter In Weld County

NUNN, Colo. (CBS4) – The Weld County District Attorney’s Office says it charged an 18-year-old mother for allegedly killing her newborn baby. Authorities arrested Leiyla Cepeda, of Texas, on Friday. Cepeda was 17 years old at the time of the alleged murder, however the district attorney’s office says she is being charged as an adult. She turned 18 on the day she was arrested. Police officers responded to a home on Lincoln Avenue in Nunn in the early morning hours on June 8 after a female infant’s body was found. A female in the house called 911, and Cepeda told paramedics she wasn’t feeling well and had not told her family she was pregnant, according to an arrest affidavit. She delivered the child that morning. The female who called police cleaned up the blood and other evidence, police say. Police say the baby had stab wounds to her body. Cepeda is in custody at a local hospital. She faces two counts of first degree murder.
WELD COUNTY, CO
The Denver Gazette

One dead in double shooting near Coors Field

One man was dead killed another injured in a double shooting near Coors Field Saturday. The shooting happened in the area of 21st and Market Streets at 12:45 a.m., said Kurt Barnes, a spokesman with the Denver Police Department. Two victims were found at the scene and transported to a...
DENVER, CO
KKTV

Deputies: Inmate dies at El Paso County Jail Thursday

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A woman has died while in custody at the El Paso County jail, according to a spokesperson from the Sheriff’s Office. The woman reportedly died just before 4:30 p.m. Thursday. Deputies say she was found unresponsive in her assigned cell; lifesaving measures were...
KKTV

FOUND: 80-year-old in Commerce City located after being reported missing

UPDATE (6/10/20222:13 p.m.) Judy Abbott has been located and is safe. No other information was provided by law enforcement. PREVIOUS (6/10/2022 1:48 p.m.) COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Commerce City Police Department needs your help locating 80-year-old Judy Ann Abbot, AKA Langston. Officers say she was last seen on Thursday around 12:30 p.m. in Denver for an appointment.
COMMERCE CITY, CO
1310kfka.com

Man dead, cow euthanized in head-on crash in Weld County

A man was killed in a crash in Weld County Tuesday. Police were called to U.S. 34 near Weld County Road 89 and the Morgan County line. There, police said a 27-year-old Greeley man behind the wheel of a semi-truck hauling a trailer full of cattle swerved to avoid a slowing of traffic and hit a pick-up truck head-on, according to a report in the Greeley Trbune. The 32-year-old from Calhan behind the wheel of the pick-up truck was pronounced dead at the scene. The Greeley driver suffered only minor injuries. One cow had to be euthanized because of injuries suffered in the collision. It’s unclear whether the driver will face charges. For more on this story, visit https://www.the Greeley Tribune/.
WELD COUNTY, CO
northwestmoinfo.com

One Of Three South Western Missouri Jail Escapees Captured In Wyoming

(MISSOURINET) – One of the three inmates who escaped last week from the Barry County Jail in southwestern Missouri has been captured in Wyoming. Marshall Griffin has details:. Two other Barry County inmates that escaped last week with Blevins — Matthew Allen Crawford and Lance Justin Stephens — are...
MISSOURI STATE

