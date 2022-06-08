38 Amazing Outdoor Spots Across the U.S. to Add to Your Bucket List

All products featured on SELF are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. A camping stove is an essential piece of camping gear you want to have when setting out to spend a night or two under the stars. The best camping stove doesn't quite compare to roasting marshmallows over a fire, but cooking a full meal in the campfire takes more time, effort, and the right cookware equipment. Sometimes you just want something quick and easy to make that first cup of coffee in the morning or get food on the (picnic) table after a long day. And sometimes having a fire to cook your food over just isn’t possible—think backpacking, dispersed camping, heavy rain, or no-burn restrictions. Enter the camping stove.

RETAIL ・ 17 DAYS AGO