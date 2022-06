PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Calvert County Board of Education convened on Tuesday June 9th for their first meeting of the month. The meeting started with the usual routine that included The Pledge of Allegiance and introductions from the members. They also took a moment to welcome Maggie Rathgeb, a Northern High School sophomore and the new Student Member of the Board who was sworn in on May 12th.

