Chula Vista, CA

McCann advances to runoff in Chula Vista mayoral race

By City News Service
KPBS
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCouncilman John McCann and Ammar Campa-Najjar appear to be the top two vote-getters in Tuesday’s mayoral primary. A November general election would pit the long-time Councilman against the former congressional candidate. KPBS reporter Gustavo Solis has more on this race. Chula Vista City Councilman John McCann will compete...

