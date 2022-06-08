McCann advances to runoff in Chula Vista mayoral race

California held its primary election Tuesday, and while votes are still being counted across the state, there is a much clearer picture of who will be on the ballot in November in key state races. Plus, the top vote-getters for San Diego County Sheriff, California’s Assembly District 80, Chula Vista mayor and San Diego City Council District 2. Then, coronavirus cases in the county tripled between May and June led by new variants that have again made the virus more transmissible. Plus, the Salk Institute in La Jolla is raising money for a new building. It will be the second expansion of its campus since its founding in the 1960s. Finally, the La Jolla Playhouse presents the West Coast premiere of a new musical, “Lempicka.” It’s about a remarkable Polish painter who lived through two world wars.

