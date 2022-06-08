NOPD arrests man wanted for attempted murder, barricaded himself inside home in Lower 9th Ward

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A peaceful ending after a nearly four-hour standoff in the Lower Ninth Ward.

Police responded to the 6000 block of Urquhart Street around 8:00 a.m. on Wednesday.

They say U.S. Marshals went to serve an attempted murder warrant on 32-year-old Cornell Johnson.

Police say the attempted murder happened on March 17 at the intersection of Tupelo and Urquhart Streets where he allegedly shot two people.

When they arrived at Johnson’s home on Wednesday, authorities say he barricaded himself inside, prompting a SWAT roll and evacuation in the area.

“Do not enter” tape ribboned several blocks in the area.

After several hours of negotiating, Johnson surrendered.

He’s booked in the Orleans Justice Center for two counts of attempted murder and resisting arrest.

