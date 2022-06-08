BTS’ J-Hope to make history as a Lollapalooza headliner alongside Metallica, Dua Lipa

J-Hope has already made a ton of history as a member of BTS , but he’s set to add one more accolade to his storied career this summer.

J-Hope is set to become the first South Korean artist to headline the main stage at a major U.S. festival when he performs at Lollapalooza on Sunday, July 31.

The BTS star was announced as an addition to the festival after Doja Cat announced she was canceling her tour and all festival appearances while she recovers from tonsil surgery.

The festival also announced the addition of the K-Pop group Tomorrow x Together on Saturday, July 30. Their set will mark their festival debut in the U.S.

“I’m happy to welcome J-Hope and Tomorrow x Together into the Lollapalooza family,” Lollapalooza founder Perry Farrell said in a statement. “These artists have been given great gifts in communication. Their global audience speak different languages but possess an intense passion for their music. Lolla is the place where all music genres live in harmony. These are the superstars of the global phenomenon of K-Pop, and we are so excited to have them at this year’s festival.”

It’s an exciting time for J-Hope as he and his BTS bandmates are set to share their brand new albom Proof this Friday. The album comes in at a whopping 48 tracks and will feature the band’s biggest hits, solo tracks from each member, new songs, and demo versions of fan favorites.

The album will be divided up into three CDs as the first one will feature 19 tracks of BTS hits. The second CD will contain solo tracks from BTS members and the third CD will be dedicated to ARMY as it’s set to feature new songs and demo versions of BTS hits.

