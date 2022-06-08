ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cherokee County, OK

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cherokee, Mayes, Muskogee, Wagoner by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-08 09:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-08 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area:...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Osage, Pawnee, Tulsa by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-08 07:44:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-08 08:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Osage; Pawnee; Tulsa The National Weather Service in Tulsa has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Osage County in northeastern Oklahoma Southeastern Pawnee County in northeastern Oklahoma West central Tulsa County in northeastern Oklahoma * Until 830 AM CDT. * At 744 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Osage, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations in or near the path include Tulsa... Sand Springs Cleveland... Mannford Westport... Osage Keystone State Park... Walnut Creek State Park HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
OSAGE COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Atoka, Bryan, Carter, Cleveland, Coal, Cotton, Garvin, Hughes by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-08 07:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-08 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Atoka; Bryan; Carter; Cleveland; Coal; Cotton; Garvin; Hughes; Jefferson; Johnston; Lincoln; Love; Marshall; McClain; Murray; Oklahoma; Pontotoc; Pottawatomie; Seminole; Stephens; Tillman SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 331 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 100 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS OK . OKLAHOMA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ATOKA BRYAN CARTER CLEVELAND COAL COTTON GARVIN HUGHES JEFFERSON JOHNSTON LINCOLN LOVE MARSHALL MCCLAIN MURRAY OKLAHOMA PONTOTOC POTTAWATOMIE SEMINOLE STEPHENS TILLMAN
ATOKA COUNTY, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wagoner, OK
County
Wagoner County, OK
City
Cherokee, OK
County
Muskogee County, OK
City
Muskogee, OK
City
Tulsa, OK
County
Cherokee County, OK
City
Inola, OK
City
Redbird, OK
City
Chouteau, OK
County
Mayes County, OK
State
Oklahoma State
City
Mazie, OK
5NEWS

Days of rain cause flooding across Fort Smith

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Two days of heavy rain fell across Fort Smith and the River Valley. In the city of Fort Smith, the rain caused flooding all the way across the city. On the north side of town near N 7th Street, multiple roads were blocked by Fort Smith Police as well as barricades put out by the Streets Department. Some motorists risked crossing flooded streets, only to find themselves stuck.
FORT SMITH, AR
5NEWS

Severe weather photos - June 10

FORT SMITH, Ark — Heavy rains have been causing flash floods in the area closing multiple roads. Check out these severe weather photos. 5NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube. DOWNLOAD THE 5NEWS APP. DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE | DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE. HOW TO...
FORT SMITH, AR
KTUL

2 dead in Vian shooting, 3rd person injured

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) – Two people were fatally shot Friday in Vian. The Sequoyah County sheriff told 40/29 News in Arkansas that the people fatally shot were a woman and her ex-husband. Another person was shot and taken to a hospital, and he’s expected to survive. The shooting...
VIAN, OK
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sequoyah
KHBS

Vian, Oklahoma, shooting deaths prompt FBI investigation

VIAN, Okla. — Two people were shot and killed in Vian, Oklahoma, Friday morning. The victims were a woman and her ex-husband, Sequoyah County Sheriff Larry Lane told 40/29 News. Their bodies were found at a home on San Bois Court where the woman lived with her boyfriend. A...
VIAN, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Thunderstorms#Thunderstorm#Oklahoma Northeastern#Mph
sequoyahcountytimes.com

Ward scheduled for felony disposition docket

Robert C. Ward Sr. of Vian is scheduled for a 9 a.m. felony disposition docket on June 8 before Associate District Judge Kyle Waters in Sequoyah County District Court, according to court records. Ward, 66, was charged in three separate felony cases in February, which included kidnapping on Feb. 15;...
SEQUOYAH COUNTY, OK
KTUL

2 arrested in Creek County for drugs, guns, stolen property

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Creek County deputies along with the Southwest Area Tactical Team served a search warrant in the Gypsy area on May 27. Over two pounds of methamphetamine, numerous narcotic pills, guns, and stolen property were found. A zero-turn lawn mower, an ATV, and a John Deere...
CREEK COUNTY, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
News On 6

Overnight Fire destroys House In Turley

A fire destroyed a house in Turley overnight, according to fire officials. Officials say it happened around midnight at 66th Street North and Birmingham. Turley Fire and the Tulsa Fire Department responded to the scene and say the home was fully engulfed in flames. Nobody was inside the home at...
TULSA, OK
mvskokemedia.com

Muscogee (Creek) Nation Council Representative charged

OKMULGEE, Oklahoma – Mvskoke Media received a tip from a concerned citizen that Joseph Hicks had been charged with a DUI in MCN District Court on March 26. The citizen was concerned that it was MCN National Council Rep. Joseph Hicks. Mvskoke Media was able to locate the case...
OKMULGEE COUNTY, OK
KTUL

Mayes TIF opponents collect over 3,000 signatures

PRYOR, Okla. (KTUL) — It was at the end of April when David Stewart, Chief Administrative Officer of MidAmerica Industrial Park made it crystal clear how important the TIF is to Project Ocean. "It's very simple, if you pass the TIF then you get the company and the jobs....
MAYES COUNTY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy