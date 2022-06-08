Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cherokee, Mayes, Muskogee, Wagoner by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-08 07:44:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-08 08:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Osage; Pawnee; Tulsa The National Weather Service in Tulsa has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Osage County in northeastern Oklahoma Southeastern Pawnee County in northeastern Oklahoma West central Tulsa County in northeastern Oklahoma * Until 830 AM CDT. * At 744 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Osage, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations in or near the path include Tulsa... Sand Springs Cleveland... Mannford Westport... Osage Keystone State Park... Walnut Creek State Park HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

OSAGE COUNTY, OK ・ 3 DAYS AGO