ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

Health department employee faces child pornography charge

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A man who works at the Rhode Island Department of Health as a youth suicide prevention project manager has been arrested and charged with possession of child pornography, state police said.

Jeffrey Hill, 46, was released on $5,000 bond and ordered to have no contact with juveniles and had his internet access restricted after an initial court appearance on Tuesday.

He did not enter a plea to a felony possession of child pornography charge, as is normal in district court. No defense attorney was listed in court records.

The state police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force recently initiated an investigation regarding someone uploading child pornography to an email server, police said in a statement.

The internet connection at Hill’s South Kingstown address was identified as allegedly being connected to the uploads and task force members executed a court-authorized search warrant at the address.

Hill, who has worked for the Department of Health since 2013, has been placed on administrative leave, a department spokesperson said in an email.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Boy’s drowning leads to manslaughter charge, restitution

BOSTON (AP) — Operators of a swimming pool where 3-year-old drowned last year on Martha’s Vineyard pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter. The district attorney’s office said the Boathouse & Field Club’s actions by leaving the boy at a pool with no one specifically assigned to watch him rose to the level of criminal negligence.
BOSTON, MA
The Associated Press

Man dealing meth out of motorhome sentenced to 27 years

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A Minnesota man accused of dealing drugs out of a motorhome has been sentenced to 27 years in prison, according to federal authorities in South Dakota. A federal indictment accuses Frank Stewart, 62, of participating in a drug ring that distributed massive amounts of...
The Associated Press

California prison lifer rearrested after mistaken release

A man who was serving a life sentence for carjacking and armed robbery was mistakenly freed from a Northern California jail for more than 13 hours before was rearrested Thuresday afternoon, authorities said. Shaquile Lash, 28, was released from the Sacramento County Main Jail at about 10:30 p.m., authorities said.
The Associated Press

Maryland shooting suspect charged, name released

A West Virginia man was charged with murdering three co-workers at a Maryland machine shop as well as attempted murder and other charges, authorities said late Friday. The name of the alleged shooter, Joe Louis Esquivel, 23, of Hedgesville, West Virginia, was also released by the Washington County sheriff’s office on Friday.
SMITHSBURG, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Providence, RI
Health
Providence, RI
Crime & Safety
City
South Kingstown, RI
City
Providence, RI
The Associated Press

3rd Illinois monkeypox case identified in DuPage County

WHEATON, Ill. (AP) — Public health officials have identified a third case of monkeypox a week after the first two cases appeared in Illinois. WLS-TV reports that a man in DuPage County tested positive for monkeypox after traveling internationally. The adult male was in a country that has reported an outbreak, according to the DuPage County Health Department.
DUPAGE COUNTY, IL
The Associated Press

Police find 6-year-old’s burns not intentionally inflicted

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut boy who suffered serious burns while with other neighborhood children was not the target of a deliberate attack, police said Friday. An investigation, which included a review of video that captured the April 24 incident, determined that four children were playing with fire and gasoline in the backyard of a Bridgeport home before the 6-year-old caught fire, suffering serious burns to his face and arms.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Pornography#Youth Suicide#Violent Crime#The Department Of Health
The Associated Press

Wisconsin deputy kills person during traffic stop

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A sheriff’s deputy in northeastern Wisconsin shot and killed a person Wednesday during a traffic stop, state Justice Department officials said. The incident began around 2:40 p.m. when an Oconto County Sheriff’s deputy responded to multiple 911 calls about a reckless driver on Interstate 41.
The Associated Press

RI launches 1st human donor pasteurized milk program

WARWICK, R.I. (AP) — Kent Hospital’s Women’s Care Center has launched Rhode Island’s first pasteurized human milk program. The goal is to provide breastfeeding families an option to supplement breast milk through the program, which opens against a backdrop of a shortage of baby formula in the U.S., The Providence Journal reported.
HEALTH SERVICES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Department of Health
The Associated Press

Large fire damages four homes in the Hamptons

BRIDGEHAMPTON, N.Y. (AP) — Four houses suffered damage in a fire that spread from home to home Friday night in the Hamptons on Long Island. Southampton Police said the fire broke out at about 10:20 p.m. in an unoccupied house in the Bridgehampton section of town and embers spread the blaze to two other nearby homes.
BRIDGEHAMPTON, NY
The Associated Press

Vermont man dies in northern New Hampshire crash

STEWARTSTOWN, N.H. (AP) — A Vermont man died after the car he was driving drifted off a New Hampshire road, struck and embankment and crashed into some trees, state police said. The car was found on its side Wednesday afternoon on Route 3 in Stewartstown. Levi Brooks, 24, of...
The Associated Press

Wisconsin judge finds GOP election investigator in contempt

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin judge on Friday found the investigator hired by Republicans to look into former President Donald Trump’s 2020 loss in the battleground state in contempt because of how his office responded to open records requests related to the probe. The ruling against the...
The Associated Press

Rhode Island reports 1st probable case of monkeypox

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Public health officials in Rhode Island said Thursday they have identified the state’s first probable case of monkeypox. A man in his 30s who lives in Providence County has tested positive for an orthopox virus, and confirmation for monkeypox is pending testing at the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Rhode Island Department of Health said in a statement.
The Associated Press

Attorney general to resign, take job with gaming company

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Vermont Attorney General T.J. Donovan announced Friday that he is resigning this month to take a position with the online gaming company Roblox. Donovan, a Democrat, was first elected attorney general in 2016. He previously served as the state’s attorney in Chittenden County. “It...
The Associated Press

3 dead after Arkansas highway crashes during thunderstorms

FRIENDSHIP, Ark. (AP) — Three people were killed after at least a dozen vehicles collided in different spots along heavily traveled Interstate 30 during thunderstorms in southwestern Arkansas, state police said. The crashes happened Wednesday afternoon in the eastbound lanes of the interstate near Friendship, Arkansas, about 50 miles...
The Associated Press

Police: Man found dead on Delaware golf course

MILLSBORO, Del. (AP) — A man was found dead on a Delaware golf course and state police said the agency’s homicide unit is conducting a criminal investigation. Troopers were called to the area of Long Neck Road and Banks Road on Tuesday evening for a report of a dead person found on the Baywood golf course property, Delaware State Police said in a news release.
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

939K+
Followers
455K+
Post
426M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy