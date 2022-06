MIAMI - A groundbreaking cancer trial is showing unprecedented results, as 100% of its participants saw their cancer disappear."I'm a miracle right here, standing without any surgery, and I don't have cancer," said Imtiaz, one of the 19 trial participants, in a promotional video released by Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, the hospital conducting the groundbreaking research."I've never seen a trial where a 100% of the participants had a positive response so that's what's so amazing about this," said Dr. Micheal Zinner, the CEO of Baptist Health Miami Cancer Institute. Dr. Zinner said during the trial rectal cancer patients were given...

MIAMI, FL ・ 21 HOURS AGO