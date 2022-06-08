ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

More Indiana State Fair acts announced: Trace Adkins, KC and The Sunshine Band

By Izzy Karpinski
WTWO/WAWV
 3 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS — The second wave of performers has been announced for the 2022 Indiana State Fair’s Hoosier Lottery Free Stage, and it will be something both country music and disco fans can get excited about!

The newly announced artists include Trace Adkins, KC and the Sunshine, and We the Kingdom.

They will join the previously announced acts like KANSAS, Chaka Khan and the Happy Together Tour.

The concerts are free with paid fair admission and seating is first-come, first-served.

Here is the latest schedule with all of the announced performers so far:

  • Kansas – Friday, July 29 (opening day)
  • We The Kingdom – July 31
  • Chaka Khan – Wednesday, August 3
  • Trace Adkins – Wednesday, August 10
  • KC & The Sunshine Band – Friday, August 12
  • El Dia de los Latinos en la Feria del Estado de Indiana presented by Radio Latina – Sunday, August 13
  • Zach Williams – Sunday, August 14
  • Happy Together Tour featuring The Turtles, Gary Puckett & The Union Gap, The Association,The Classics IV, The Vogues, The Cowsills – Wednesday, August 17
  • Carly Pearce – Friday, August 19
  • Gospel Music Day featuring Fred Hammond – Sunday, August 21
    KC and the Sunshine Band
    We the Kingdom
Summer concert season at The Mill

All shows start at 7:30 p.m., unless noted otherwise.

The 2022 Indiana State Fair is scheduled to open on Friday, July 29 and runs through August 21. This year’s theme is “ Fun at the Speed of Summer.

