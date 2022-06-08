ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Marshalltown Bridges Receive Annual Inspections to Determine Necessary Repairs

 3 days ago

The City of Marshalltown has made it a priority to inspect all of its bridges on a regular basis i nan effort to ensure every bridge is...

1380kcim.com

Farmers In The Greene County Area Gathered In Churdan To Expresses Concerns Of Landus Closing Co-op’s

Several farmers in the listening area gathered in Churdan today (Friday) and expressed their concerns about Landus Cooperative closing facilities within the region. Perry Parker, a farmer from Churdan and former President of the Greene County Farm Bureau, attended the meeting and expressed his concerns about the closing. Landus representatives...
GREENE COUNTY, IA
1230kfjb.com

Iowa State Button Society Show in Marshalltown

The Iowa State Button Society is hosting a fun-filled event this weekend at the Best Western Regency Inn in Marshalltown. Members of the organization arrived in Marshalltown on Thursday to set up for the event, which runs through Saturday afternoon. Competition for Button Society members begins at 7:30 a.m. today...
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
1230kfjb.com

Ellsworth Family Medicine Provider Francis Pisney, MD Joins Iowa Falls Clinic

Hanson Family Hospital has announced that Francis Pisney, MD will be joining the Iowa falls Clinic, effective July 1st, 2022. Dr. Pisney has provided patient care at Hansen Family Hospital and Clinics for over 18 years and recently celebrated 50 years of working in the medical field. After July 1st,...
KCCI.com

Just a drill: Marshalltown officials warn residents of mass casualty exercise

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — Marshalltown officials are warning residents that what looks like an emergency situation Friday afternoon at the Marshalltown Community College is actually a mass casualty drill. Public safety agencies from across Marshall County are partnering with Marshalltown Community College to conduct the drill. The drill is happening...
#Urban Construction
KCRG.com

Neighbors concerned about safety with unkempt and damaged Cedar Rapids warehouse

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar Rapids warehouse, which neighbors said was damaged from the 2020 Derecho, hasn’t been repaired after more than 20 months. People, who live near the warehouse at 2055 N. Towne Lane NE near the intersection of Blairs Ferry and Centerpoint, said they are concerned the property will attract bad actors and creates dangerous situations for children.
1230kfjb.com

Marshalltown Community School District Named Among Teacher and Paraeducator Registered Apprenticeship Pilot Program Grant Awardees

The Marshalltown Community School District was among the Teacher and Paraeducator Registered Apprenticeship Pilot Program Grant awardees announced by Governor Kim Reynolds on Thursday. The grant program will provide opportunities for current high school students and adults to earn a Paraeducator Certificate and Associate’s Degree, and for paraeducators to earn...
1230kfjb.com

Marshall County Supervisors Hold Emergency Session Due to Voting Equipment Malfunction, Final Outcomes of County-Wide Races Not Affected

The Marshall County Supervisors held a special emergency session on Wednesday to re-tabulate the results of Tuesday’s Primary Election after some voting equipment jammed while the final results were being tabulated Tuesday night. An investigation revealed that seven ballots across five precincts were counted twice due to the malfunction,...
KCRG.com

Community members ask to ban landlord from leasing property in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Reported police calls and gunfire have prompted several groups to urge the City to ban landlord Charles Davisson from being able to lease out properties. Wellington Heights Neighborhood Association, Moundview Neighborhood Association, Bever Park Neighborhood Association, and Advocates for Social Justice each sent a formal...
Mix 94.7 KMCH

DOT Planning Improvements on Highway 13 from Manchester to Edgewood

The DOT is planning to make improvements on Highway 13 from Manchester north to Edgewood. And they’ll be holding a public meeting about their plans coming up next week. The proposed work will take place on Highway 13 from Honey Creek just north of D-13 to the south junction of Highway 3. Crews will be removing the existing pavement and reconstructing the road. Through-traffic on Highway 13 will be detoured during construction using Highway 20, Highway 13 and Highway 3.
MANCHESTER, IA
iheart.com

Des Moines Hospitals Report Very Long ER Wait Times

(Polk County, IA) -- Polk County Health is once again asking residents to avoid going to a local emergency room for non emergencies. Polk County Health reports that local hospitals are reporting "incredibly long waits" for individuals to receive care and then be placed in an appropriate inpatient bed if needed.
KCCI.com

$500 million beef facility in Iowa to pause construction due to rising costs

TAMA, Iowa — Inflation is stopping construction on a new multi-million dollar meat processing plant — that would have brought hundreds of jobs to a small Iowa town. It's sad because these people need jobs." Four-hundred jobs were supposed to open up along with the new Premium Iowa...
1230kfjb.com

Boil Advisory Lifted for Grinnell

The boil water advisory that was in effect for the city of Grinnell this week has now been lifted. The advisory was issued early Tuesday after the town’s water system became depressurized, possibly allowing untreated water to flow into the system. The advisory was lifted on Thursday after additional...
GRINNELL, IA
KBOE Radio

GOVERNOR'S VOLUNTEER AWARDS PRESENTED IN OTTUMWA

Several individuals and groups were honored in Ottumwa Wednesday (6/8) for volunteering. Governor Kim Reynolds and Lt. Governor Adam Gregg took part in a ceremony at Indian Hills Community College to pay tribute to people who give their time for their community. The Mahaska County Community Emergency Response Team was among those honored. Jane Walker, the Emergency Response Board Secretary, talks about receiving a Governor’s Volunteer Award.
OTTUMWA, IA
K92.3

Waterloo Burger Joint Expands To Major Midwest City

One of the best burger joints in the Cedar Valley has plans to expand outside of Iowa. Last fall, we shared with you that a popular food truck would be getting its very own storefront. Big Head Burger opened its brick-and-mortar location on September 16th, 2021. Big Head Burger has...
WATERLOO, IA
KCCI.com

Iowa inmate escaped custody twice since spring

POLK COUNTY, Iowa — An Iowa inmate has escaped custody twice in the last two months, first in Fort Dodge and then in Warren County. Austin Wheeler, 20, of Indianola, was in a transitional center in Fort Dodge prior to March 27. Court documents show that on March 27, he signed himself out in the afternoon and did not return.
WARREN COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

Deputies believe they identified man making threats toward two Iowa churches

PLANO, Iowa — The Appanoose County Sheriff's Office believes they have identified a man who made concerning threats toward two churches. The Appanoose County sheriff was circulating a flyer asking for help from anyone who has seen or knows who the man pictured on the flyer is. According to...
Des Moines Business Record

MedPharm Iowa rebrands as Bud & Mary’s Cannabis, plans expansions

Bud & Mary's Cannabis, with plans to invest more than $10 million into its existing cannabis production facility on Des Moines’ east side. The expansion will allow for a threefold increase in cannabis production for the Iowa program to meet increasing patient needs, and will add at least 20 new jobs, the company said in a release. Additionally, Bud & Mary's will launch a new cultivation and production facility in Michigan in the second half of 2022, as well as open a new dispensary in Michigan this summer. The company also plans to expand its existing Colorado production late this year. The name change reflects the Iowa-owned and -operated company’s growth in Iowa, Colorado and Michigan, while also honoring the legacy of the family-owned business. The company remains solely owned by Chris Nelson, whose family separately owns Kemin Industries, a global ingredients company based in Des Moines. R.W. "Bud" Nelson and his wife, Mary Nelson, founded Kemin in 1961. Chris Nelson said the name change was not the result of a merger or other similar transaction. Instead, the change is meant to better serve the company as it grows. Iowa's medical cannabis program has grown significantly. As of May, there are more than 10,000 registered patients, with more than 500 new medical cards being added every month. The Des Moines production facility expansion is expected to be complete in early 2023. More information about the company can be found on its new website.
DES MOINES, IA

