The Danbury City Council has signed off on a list of projects to be funded with $32 million from the City's share of the American Rescue Plan Act. There's $2.5 million set aside for COVID pay, $1.9 million for fire department trucks and communications equipment and $700,000 for emergency medical services vehicle, equipment and technology. $660,000 will pay for police body cameras and tasers. Money is also being set aside to replenish budgets of city authorities such as the museum hit hard by lockdowns. $625,000 will be used for playscape repairs, replacement and safety resurfacing at city parks and schools and $300,000 to replace spray parks.

DANBURY, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO