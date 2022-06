Marcus Smart isn't one to mince words. Back in early November, the Boston Celtics lost to the Chicago Bulls on a night their offense folded down the stretch. After the game, Smart placed the blame squarely on the shoulders of his two best teammates. "Every team knows we're going to Jayson [Tatum] and Jaylen [Brown], and every team is programmed and studies to stop Jayson and Jaylen," Smart said. "I think everybody's scouting report is to make those guys try and pass the ball. They don't want to pass the ball and that's something that they're going to learn. They're still learning and we're proud of the progress they are making, but they are going to have to make another step and find ways to not only create for themselves but create for others on this team."

BOSTON, MA ・ 5 HOURS AGO