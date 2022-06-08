ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volusia County, FL

Volusia County to station 4-wheel drive ambulance in Pierson for first time

By Patricio G. Balona, The Daytona Beach News-Journal
 3 days ago
A $190,000 Braun Ambulance will be visible around the town of Pierson in northwest Volusia County soon.

County officials said it's the first four-wheel drive emergency vehicle that will serve Pierson and surrounding areas in northwest Volusia County. Service is expected to begin at the end of June.

"Due to the terrain in northwest Volusia County the four-wheel drive ambulance was determined to be more suitable for the area," said Volusia County spokesman Kevin Captain.

The ambulance will replace Rescue 44, a vehicle Captain described as a hybrid vehicle designed to provide both transport and firefighting capabilities. The medical transport vehicle will be stationed at Fire Station 44 in Pierson.

