DeSantis vetoes Lake O water supply bill after environmentalist outcry. 'We are watching.'

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Wednesday he vetoed an environment bill that critics claimed would have prioritized Big Sugar getting the irrigation water it wants to siphon off Lake Okeechobee over the Everglades ecosystems' health.

The bill would have stalled Everglades restoration, DeSantis said in a letter announcing the veto.

“While the bill that was ultimately passed by the Legislature is an improvement over what was initially filed, SB 2508 still creates unnecessary and redundant regulatory hurdles which may compromise the timely execution and implementation of Everglades restoration projects, water control plans and regulation schedules,” DeSantis wrote in a veto letter to Secretary of State Cord Byrd.

DeSantis also spoke about the veto at a news conference in Fort Myers Beach Wednesday morning.

“There were some other things, some policy stuff that was done during this legislative session," the governor said. "One of the bills I know a lot of people were asking about, this 2508, that was going to try and change some of the stuff being done."

“I just want to let you know, 2508, I heard ya. We have vetoed that today.”

The largely partisan crowd at Doc Ford’s Rum Bar & Grille roared its approval.

DeSantis also touted the $3.3 billion he included in his budget for Everglades restoration and water resources protection, and promoted a new grant portal for entities to request environmental funding.

SB 2508 circumvented public process

DeSantis in February slammed SB 2508 as an attempt to circumvent the public process . The bill was filed halfway through this year’s legislative session in a way that mostly prevented public feedback and lawmaker scrutiny.

The bill was supported by Senate President Wilton Simpson, a Trilby Republican who is running for agriculture commissioner. Sen. Gayle Harrell (R-Stuart) and Sen. Debbie Mayfield (R-Melbourne) voted for the bill.

Hundreds of clean water advocates traveled to Tallahassee during the legislative session in February to protest the bill. It ultimately was watered down with amendments before passing the Senate with a 37-2 vote.

"Our organization and others worked hard to weaken (the bill), and this veto is the final nail in the coffin," said Capt. Daniel Andrews, executive director of the nonpartisan nonprofit Captains for Clean Water.

A consortium of Florida environment groups — including Friends of the Everglades, Stuart-based Florida Oceanographic Society and Florida Conservation Voters — spearheaded a concerted initiative in recent weeks calling on DeSantis to veto the measure.

The groups claimed SB 2508 would have hindered land and water conservation efforts and fast-tracked wetlands permitting that could have resulted in ecological destruction.

“You can’t mess around with Everglades restoration or any of our major conservation programs and expect no one to notice,” Jonathan Webber, legislative and political director of Florida Conservation Voters (FCV), wrote in an emailed statement.

“FCV and many other environmental organizations sounded the alarm during the legislative session about the problems with SB 2508. Since then, thousands of Floridians have sent emails and letters urging a veto of this bad bill," Webber wrote.

He continued: "The governor made the right decision today, and hopefully, this will be a signal to lawmakers to stop using legislative tricks to sneak harmful environmental policy past the Florida public. We are watching.”

