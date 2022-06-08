“Hazardous Weather Outlook”

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Next time you go to The Birmingham Zoo be sure to look for the new African lion, Josh!. The Zoo posted, in part, “We are thrilled to announce the newest addition to our Zoo family, a young male African lion. Age 6, Josh came to us from the San Antonio Zoo, also accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA). The Birmingham Zoo joins the AZA and other zoos around the world in the African lion SAFE program and maintaining Species Survival Plan ® (SSP) programs for cooperative breeding and conservation initiatives.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO