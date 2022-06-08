ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

“Hazardous Weather Outlook”

weisradio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarion-Lamar-Fayette-Winston-Walker-Blount-Etowah-Calhoun-Cherokee-Cleburne-Pickens-Tuscaloosa-Jefferson-Shelby-St.Clair-Talladega-Clay-Randolph-Sumter-Greene-Hale-Perry-Bibb-Chilton-Coosa-Tallapoosa-Chambers-Marengo-Dallas-Autauga-Lowndes-Elmore-Montgomery-Macon-Bullock-Lee-Russell-Pike-Barbour- This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for the counties served by the National Weather Service office in Birmingham. Outlook through Tonight. Strong to severe storms may occur...

ABC 33/40 News

Sylacauga heavily impacted by flash flooding after storms move through

SYLACAUGA, Ala. (WBMA) — Heavy rain from storms poured into central Alabama overnight Tuesday and into early Wednesday morning, leaving several cities flooded. Sylacauga was one of the areas that was severely impacted by flash flooding. Damaged homes, power outages, and washed out railroad tracks were the result of the storms.
SYLACAUGA, AL
wbrc.com

Birmingham pastor says frequent floods are washing away his church

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Village Creek flows through Roebuck, East Lake, and directly beside the church, Feed God’s Sheep Ministry. It’s something Pastor Frederick Brown didn’t think twice about when purchasing this property around three years ago, until the first major flood. “You could see the lines...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Hot, hot, hot next week: Above-average heat on its way

Next week is looking hot -- and not just typical Alabama-in-June hot. Temperatures Monday through Thursday could run several degrees above average for this time of year, according to the National Weather Service. And a wet blanket of humidity will make it feel even hotter. An area of high pressure...
ALABAMA STATE
sylacauganews.com

Sylacauga receives heavy amount of rainfall early Wednesday morning; multiple businesses impacted

SYLACAUGA, Ala. – Sylacauga residents woke up Wednesday morning, June 8, to multiple roads flooded throughout the town and their places of business receiving water damage. The rain started to pour in the early morning hours, and as you can see in the Facebook posts embedded below, multiple routes through Sylacauga were affected or even shut down by the flooding.
SYLACAUGA, AL
wbrc.com

Childersburg residents combat flooding in Sadie Lee community

CHILDERSBURG, Ala. (WBRC) - Residents in Childersburg are upset after dealing with more flooding from Tuesday night’s rain. Some were trapped in their homes and cars. This all happened in the Sadie Lee community, and neighbors say this has been an ongoing problem for years. They say nothing has gotten better and they’re afraid every time it rains.
CHILDERSBURG, AL
wvtm13.com

Flooding occurs in East Lake area

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Wednesday morning rain causes flooding in the East Lake area. WVTM 13 has had crews out all morning covering the flooding.
wbrc.com

Flooding makes road impassable at Tallapoosa exit off I-20/59

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Flash flooding caused issues for drivers this morning on Tallapoosa St. right off the Tarrant exit on I-20/59 in Birmingham. Drivers attempting to exit the interstate became stuck in the quickly rising water. Birmingham Fire and Rescue are on the scene helping cars get back on...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Man seen caught in flood waters in Sylacauga

SYLACAUGA, Ala. (WIAT) — A man was seen wading in flood waters after being forced to leave his car in Sylacauga Wednesday morning. Footage shared with CBS 42 showed a man trying to walk in the flood waters across from the Piggly Wiggly on Hwy. 21 at approximately 8:30 a.m. Wednesday. The unidentified man had […]
SYLACAUGA, AL
wbrc.com

Flooding in Sylacauga neighborhoods

SYLACAUGA, Ala. (WBRC) - Heavy rains led to rising water and flooding in the Sylacauga and Oak Grove neighborhoods Wednesday morning. Neighbors told WBRC it’s some of the worst flooding they have seen in 30 years. People in the area shared video and pictures from the Walco community in...
SYLACAUGA, AL
The Alabama Initiative for Independent Journalism

Ouch! Pain at the Garbage Bin Comes to Residents of Unincorporated Jefferson County

Pain at the pump will be felt at the garbage bin for residents of unincorporated Jefferson County. The Jefferson County Commission on Tuesday approved an emergency contract amendment with AmWaste, the franchise holder for residential garbage pickup in unincorporated parts of the county. The amendment allows the company to establish its rates based on fuel costs, which are based on the Alabama Department of Transportation Fuel Index, and the consumer price index.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
greensborowatchman.com

Troopers: Accident on 69 has blocked highway in Hale County

UPDATE: As of 6:26 p.m. on Thursday, ALEA confirms the blockage is now fully cleared and the roadway open. A single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 3:25 p.m. Friday, June 10, has caused roadway blockage. Alabama 69 near Hale County 32, in Hale County is currently blocked and will be for an undetermined amount of time. Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates accordingly.
HALE COUNTY, AL
outdooralabama.com

Walker County Public Fishing Lake Temporarily Closed

Walker County Public Fishing Lake near Jasper, Alabama, is temporarily closed. During the closure, regular anglers at the lake are encouraged to visit the state-owned public fishing lakes in Fayette, Bibb, Marion and Lamar counties. The Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR) will announce a reopening date in the future.
JASPER, AL
CBS 42

Alabama Farm Center project not moving forward in Chilton County

CLANTON, Ala. (WIAT) — After a number of starts and stops, Chilton County leaders have confirmed that the long-awaited Alabama Farm Center project will not be moving forward, at least not now. In a statement posted on Facebook Tuesday, Commission Chairman Jimmie Hardee said the proposed $150 million center would not be built, putting an […]
CHILTON COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

African lion arrives at Birmingham Zoo

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Next time you go to The Birmingham Zoo be sure to look for the new African lion, Josh!. The Zoo posted, in part, “We are thrilled to announce the newest addition to our Zoo family, a young male African lion. Age 6, Josh came to us from the San Antonio Zoo, also accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA). The Birmingham Zoo joins the AZA and other zoos around the world in the African lion SAFE program and maintaining Species Survival Plan ® (SSP) programs for cooperative breeding and conservation initiatives.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Alt 101.7

Alabama Red Light Cameras Are A Major Revenue

Well, I am not sold on them. Hear me out. Not only are they doing the job of the police force, but who is calibrating the cameras to make sure they are in proper working condition?. That I don’t know…. So…are there many accidents, some fatal, due to people...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

Multi-Car Accident Closes I-59 Southbound Lanes in Tuscaloosa

The Alabama Troopers office is currently working the scene of a multi-car accident that has the I-59 southbound lanes in Tuscaloosa closed. In a release Wednesday afternoon, Reginal King with the Alabama Troopers Office in West Alabama said accident occurred at 4 p.m. The crash has caused the shutdown of the southbound lanes near mile marker 77 for an undetermined amount of time.

