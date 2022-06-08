ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

These States Have The Highest Cost Of Living In 2022

By Tamara Warta
House Digest
House Digest
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If you want to avoid moving to the most expensive states in the U.S., we have a list for you. However, the most expensive tend to have the highest...

www.housedigest.com

Comments / 1

Related
Fast Company

This map of gas prices shows which states are paying the highest and lowest at the pump

The national average for a gallon of gasoline has now hit $4.58 as of May 19, according to the AAA. That’s up nearly 10% over just the last month, and up a whopping $1.43 per gallon from last year. While there are myriad factors that factor into gas price rises, the AAA says the spiking prices are primarily due to the increasing price of crude oil, which is now at $110 a barrel.
TRAFFIC
moneytalksnews.com

The 10 Most Popular U.S. Cities to Move to

Americans always seem to be headed somewhere else. In fact, the average citizen moves nearly 12 times over the course of a lifetime, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Many of these moves are more modest ventures — across town, or even just a block or two away. But some of us also occasionally get the itch to try out a grander adventure in a new city or state.
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Hawaii Business
State
Massachusetts State
State
Hawaii State
Local
Hawaii Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Living Wage#Cost Of Living#Housing Market#American#The Ascent#Mississippian#Californian#Nea
Apartment Therapy

This Flower May Look Beautiful, But If You See It, Don’t Touch It

A stunning bloom will make you want to stop and smell the roses, but be careful; there’s one that, instead, should inspire you to call your local authorities. The giant hogweed is an invasive plant that grows up to 15 feet tall and can be identified by its stem with purple splotches and by its crown of white flowers shaped like an umbrella.
YORK, PA
Business Insider

A 35-year-old who drained his savings to buy a rental property says the passive income makes it worth it — even with a potential recession

Adam Masato earns $8,400 per month in passive income from a short-term rental property. He also earns $1,100 from renting out his condo in Los Angeles. Because his overhead for the short-term rental is only $1,100, he says his investments are recession-proof. Adam Masato is a self-described "regular millennial with...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Homeless
NewsBreak
Disneyland
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Worst Used Car Brand in America

Prices for both new and used vehicles are rising at an alarming rate. In fact, car prices are some of the fastest rising components of the consumer price index. Those who own cars that are reliable may postpone their new car purchase, but those who own less reliable brands may not. And the worst used […]
BUYING CARS
House Digest

House Digest

New York, NY
47K+
Followers
3K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

At House Digest, we work hard to make sure you can live well. We cover home renovation trends, home design trends, and more. Our team of writers and editors have years of experience working in the home and garden media space. Do you need to know the best color to paint your walls, how to find the right plants for you, or need some serious celeb home inspo? House Digest gives you everything you need to make your house into a home.

 https://www.housedigest.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy