Upper-level disturbances deemed cause of flooding rains in Etowah County

The heavy rains that resulted in flooding across the Gadsden area and Etowah County last night have had an identifying cause, according to the National Weather Service.

Daniel Martin, a forecaster at the NWS, said upper-level disturbances moved across the area, contributing to the heavy rainfall.

"We are very slowly trying to develop a solid timeline as to what occurred, but it was those storms that moved across the area over a short period of time that ... resulted in the heavy flooding," he said Wednesday.

The NWS forecasts more showers and thunderstorms in the area on Wednesday, with up to an additional inch of rain possible through Wednesday night.

Different areas across the county reported varying amounts of rain on Tuesday. The Gadsden-Etowah County Emergency Management Agency estimated about 5.5 inches of rain across the county. Martin said the NWS' specific area measurements at the Northeast Alabama Regional Airport reported about 2.25 inches to 2.5 inches of rain.

"We've had some reports of trees being down, but no significant damages reported," Martin said. "The flooding was what really is the most concerning thing at the moment."

He said many roads across Northeast and Central Alabama remain closed because of the flooding, and drivers moving into those areas should remain cautious.

"We need to urge people to keep off of those closed roadways and not to drive through heavy water if they see it on the roads," Martin said. "We know that a lot of people are trying to get to work, but please find an alternate route if possible when you see the flooding."