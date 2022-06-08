Why Patriots' running backs could benefit from 'tweaks' to offensive scheme

“Tweaks.” “Adjustments.”

Ask seemingly any New England Patriots player about how their schemes have changed on either side of the ball, and you’ll hear them speak in terms like this.

On Tuesday, it was running backs Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson, and Tre Nixon talking about minor changes all while trying to downplay any possible philosophical shifts in how the Patriots will operate this year.

“Every year things change and you’ve got new players, new coaches, new schemes sometimes, and every day I come in with the mentality to just learn and improve and do whatever I can,” said Harris. “So whatever changes, whatever tweaks need to be made, that’s up to the coaches. They make those decisions.”

“Just go back to square one. It’s a new year,” Stevenson added. “A new scheme, that’s going to be a part of it anyway, no matter whether there are coaching changes or not. So it’s just learning new things and getting familiar with the new system.”

To an extent, overthinking who the play-caller is or what terms the team uses to call certain things is probably overblown. Just because a play doesn't have as many tags on it or uses a different word to describe a concept doesn't mean the Patriots' offense will radically change.

From that standpoint, Belichick's hints at the offense being "streamlined" in 2022 might well be a good thing. For instance, the Patriots' offense is notoriously hard for newcomers, both rookies and veterans alike, to pick up.

Making the calls a bit simpler could help players like Tyquan Thornton and DeVante Parker, for example, acclimate more quickly.

Also, New England's offense has famously proven to be highly adaptable, with significant adjustments sometimes happening in the course of a season or from week to week.

Just because the Patriots are repping a lot of stretch running plays at practice right now doesn't mean they won't still rely heavily on their between-the-guards, gap-style schemes from the past. Similarly, the fact that the offense has rarely lined anyone up at fullback thus far doesn't mean it will never happen this season.

Belichick's assortment of plays is likely tremendously vast -- he's been workshopping this thing for over 20 years, after all. It's all a matter of what his team shows it can run well and then how its play-callers adjust to the unit's strengths and weaknesses.

With the running backs, in particular, an interesting conversation has started to arise.

Harris and Stevenson thrived in the Patriots' more downhill game last season and are the types of tough-running backs that should keep getting carries in a gap-based blocking scheme. But contrary to what some think, they do have the skills to succeed in the zone-type schemes New England has been running a lot so far this spring. Using them more in that capacity could perhaps even benefit them and the offense as a whole, even if that means just balancing out some of the huge disparities in their gap-versus-zone run calls.

Though Harris' 4.57 40-yard dash didn't light the world on fire at the NFL Combine in 2019, he routinely finds himself among the league's fastest ball-carriers on a weekly basis as measured by NextGen Stats. He fits the bill of a one-cut-and-go back who presses the line of scrimmage and doesn't waste time dancing in the backfield.

Stevenson, meanwhile, has both solid vision and excellent feet, which are arguably more important to zone schemes than raw speed. Getting him into space and allowing him to create could actually unlock new aspects of his game as a runner, as it did for Marshawn Lynch in Seattle. (Here's more on how the Lynch comparison might relate to the Patriots .)

Also, running play-action and bootlegs off of outside run plays takes some pressure off of running backs to pass protect, which is something they didn't do particularly well last year aside from Brandon Bolden.

Until we see New England playing semi-real football in the fall at least, we won't know how much of these "tweaks" and minor changes are notable and which ones are merely for show.

But the Patriots do have the personnel to run things differently on offense than they have in the past. If the offensive coaching staff is up to snuff, that might honestly be a welcome sight.