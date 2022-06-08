Alleged carjacker nearly crashes into Lake Michigan

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) - Chicago police arrested a man on Tuesday afternoon after a wild crime spree that ended on DuSable Lakeshore Drive.

Police said a 40-year-old woman was sitting in her parked SUV at 35th and State at around 8:40 a.m. when the male suspect got in the passenger side, showed a gun and demanded she get out of the car. After the woman left the vehicle, the offender then drove off, heading north. He shortly crashed the stolen car at 51st and DuSable Lake Shore Drive, according to police. Video footage showed the SUV teetering on the breakwall near the water.

It was after the crash, police said, the suspect attempted to run away and attacked a 26-year-old man who was passing by the scene. He was transported to University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition.

After the battery, Chicago police said the suspect then attempted to carjack another vehicle but was unsuccessful. Responding officers were able to place the man into custody.

The suspect, in fair condition, was sent to University of Chicago Medical Center for treatment of injuries he suffered during the crash.

