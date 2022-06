AMHERST - A tick testing company says the deadly Powassan virus has been detected in "several" Massachusetts ticks recently, following the death of an elderly Connecticut woman from an infection.The woman in her 90s from New London County was the second confirmed Powassan case in that state this year, and the first death."Several ticks from Massachusetts have tested positive for this virus in the last three weeks through our lab," the Amherst-based TickReport posted to social media Thursday. "Stay alert for ticks, and save any biters in case testing is needed." There have been 16 Powassan cases in Massachusetts over...

1 DAY AGO