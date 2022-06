The job is literally right up new Creekside Middle School Principal Steve Pelych’s alley. “We literally live just down the street from Creekside,” said Pelych, who moved to Carmel about 1 1/2 years ago. “I’m looking forward to working in the community where I live. I think there is a lot of opportunity and a lot of excitement at Creekside. It offers a great educational program for students, and I’m getting excited to be part of the larger community and give back to the community. I’m transitioning in and looking forward to getting to know everybody. The school has a great tradition of high academics and athletics and taking care of the overall child. I want to continue that tradition while constantly pushing to reach new heights and always being at the forefront of awesome opportunities for students.

CARMEL, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO