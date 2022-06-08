ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Overland Park, KS

WATCH: Traffic camera captures powerful Kansas storm

By Nexstar Media Wire, Juan Cisneros
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qJVwA_0g4IvMyJ00

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. ( WDAF ) — A traffic camera in Overland Park, Kansas, captured wild video as storms passed through the area Tuesday.

Moments into the video, which was released by police, a flash of lightning affects the traffic lights and rain and possibly hail begin to fall heavily.

Powerful winds start pushing the water in one direction before abruptly switching directions, giving indications of a power weather event in the area.

Sheriff: Missing 3-year-old slept in lawnmower bag

The National Weather Service is still investigating the storms and has not yet confirmed a tornado in the area.

Damage spread throughout the region, especially in Johnson County, Kansas. Nearly 50,000 people in the Kansas City area were without power Wednesday morning.

Evergy was working to restore power to everyone.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 0

Related
kshb.com

Hot, very humid, chance of severe thunderstorms tonight

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES. An increasing chance of thunderstorms, possibly severe tonight, after 7-8 p.m. Saturday: Sunny, hot, and humid! Wind: S-SW 5-15 mph. High: 90°. Tonight: A 60% chance of thunderstorms tonight from north to south. 7 p.m. to 2 a.m. Some thunderstorms may be severe...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

An Alert Day for evening thunderstorms

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The greater kc area has patchy fog early in the day before sunshine returns. On Saturday there will be a high in the upper 80s near 90. A chance of strong storms late evening into the overnight. Saturday is an **Alert Day** due to these storms.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KSNT News

WATCH: Driverless truck narrowly misses cars in Kansas town

OTTAWA (KSNT) – A driverless truck in the City Hall parking lot in Ottawa came close to striking parked vehicles on Friday. Video released by the City of Ottawa Municipal Government on Friday shows a truck rolling backwards uncontrollably as people nearby try to stop it. However, the truck manages to miss several parked vehicles, […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Overland Park, KS
Sports
City
Overland Park, KS
Local
Kansas Sports
City
Kansas City, KS
KCTV 5

NWS: 2 additional tornadoes happened in Miami County overnight

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - On Wednesday night, the local National Weather Service Office said that two additional tornadoes are confirmed to have occurred as storms passed through the metro area the night before. Both tornadoes happened in Miami county, Kansas, and were rated EF0. See the tweet below from...
MIAMI COUNTY, KS
fox4kc.com

Joe’s Weather Blog: A crazy night of storms (WED-6/8)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Well we were expecting heavy rains, strong wind potential, and tons of lightning. The potential of tornadoes though wasn’t exactly at the top of the thought process. It was a fascinating night of watching the storms coming into the immediate metro and really, aside...
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Camera#Nexstar Media Inc
kshb.com

Weather Blog - Tornado strikes KC around 1:30 am

Last night I announced that I am retiring from my TV career on December 1, 2022. It was a very heavy, deeply emotional day. After the 10 p.m. newscast we were tracking a raging line of thunderstorm crossing the Nebraska/Kansas border north of Manhattan, Kansas. A Severe T-Storm Watch was issued for the KC metro area during the 10 p.m. newscast on KSHB-41. A line of thunderstorms approached KC at 1 a.m. Let's take a look:
KANSAS CITY, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
NewsBreak
Sports
KSNT News

Deaths, injuries on Kansas highways Wednesday

KANSAS (KSNT) – Wednesday was a deadly day for at least two on Kansas highways. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday evening that a child had died as a result of injuries sustained in a crash. A vehicle the child was driving in rolled over near Rossville after leaving the road, causing the death. […]
KANSAS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

17K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy