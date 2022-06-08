Obituary: Patricia Anne Bowen

Amy Elizabeth McLaughlin, 39, of Middletown, Rhode Island, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family on June 4, 2022, after a long illness. Amy was born in Houston, TX, to Paul and Jill (Wagner) McLaughlin. She grew up in Andover, MA, and was a graduate of Andover High School. Amy competed nationally in dance competitions, earning many awards. She participated in summer programs with Boston Ballet. Amy was very active in sports; she was on the ski team and swim team. She enjoyed art (especially Degas), history, and was an amazing cook. She was extremely talented in jewelry design.
