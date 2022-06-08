Obituary: Patricia Anne Bowen

Mrs. Deborah Sweat, 70, passed away on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of Mark Sweat for the past 47 years. Born in Newport, Rhode Island, she was the daughter of the late Samuel H. and Ruth (Mallowitz) Leonard. Debbie attended Rogers High School and completed her GED. She worked as a clerk typist at the Naval Underwater Weapons System after high school. She continued her education and completed the Certified Nursing Assistant course (CNA) and was employed by the John Clarke Nursing Facility and St. Clare’s Nursing Home for over 30 years. She was a dedicated employee and provided excellent care to her patients at these facilities. She was known for her forever smile and infectious laugh and brought great comfort to those in need.

NEWPORT, RI ・ 2 DAYS AGO