Derry, NH

Obituary: Patricia Anne Bowen

By Memorial Funeral Home
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePatricia Anne Bowen, 80, passed away on Monday, May 30, 2022. Patricia was born on August 19, 1941 in Derry,...

Obituary: Maria Rosario (Lima) Medeiros

Maria Rosario (Lima) Medeiros, 92 of Newport, RI passed away on June 8th, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of the late Domingos F. Medeiros. Born July 31, 1929, in Faial, Azores, Maria grew up in Toledo Pico, Azores later immigrating to Newport, Rhode Island in 1961. She was the daughter of the late Joao de Couto Lima and the late Maria de Jose Lima of Pico, Azores.
NEWPORT, RI
Obituary: Deborah Sweat

Mrs. Deborah Sweat, 70, passed away on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of Mark Sweat for the past 47 years. Born in Newport, Rhode Island, she was the daughter of the late Samuel H. and Ruth (Mallowitz) Leonard. Debbie attended Rogers High School and completed her GED. She worked as a clerk typist at the Naval Underwater Weapons System after high school. She continued her education and completed the Certified Nursing Assistant course (CNA) and was employed by the John Clarke Nursing Facility and St. Clare’s Nursing Home for over 30 years. She was a dedicated employee and provided excellent care to her patients at these facilities. She was known for her forever smile and infectious laugh and brought great comfort to those in need.
NEWPORT, RI
Obituary: Edna A. Parker

EDNA ANDREA PARKER (nee Mulvihill) – died on June 5, 2022 in Providence. Born April 25, 1928 in Orange, New Jersey to the late John Mulvihill and Louise Ebele Mulvihill. She was the youngest of 5 children, and predeceased by her siblings Muriel, Raymond, Walter (Bud), and Lawrence. Edna...
PROVIDENCE, RI
Obituary: Lawrence A. Harrop

Lawrence A. Harrop, 73, of Newport, passed away at home Monday, June 6, 2022. He was the husband of Katherine (Virion) Harrop. Born in New Bedford, MA, he was the son of the late James A. Harrop Sr. and Dorothy (Culver) Harrop. Lawrence was a graduate of New Bedford Ma....
NEWPORT, RI
City
Derry, NH
State
New Hampshire State
Obituary: Amy Elizabeth McLaughlin

Amy Elizabeth McLaughlin, 39, of Middletown, Rhode Island, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family on June 4, 2022, after a long illness. Amy was born in Houston, TX, to Paul and Jill (Wagner) McLaughlin. She grew up in Andover, MA, and was a graduate of Andover High School. Amy competed nationally in dance competitions, earning many awards. She participated in summer programs with Boston Ballet. Amy was very active in sports; she was on the ski team and swim team. She enjoyed art (especially Degas), history, and was an amazing cook. She was extremely talented in jewelry design.
MIDDLETOWN, RI
Sweetspot Dispensary to open in South Kingstown

For the first time in more than eight years, Rhode Island is getting a new medical cannabis compassion center. Plant Based Compassionate Care, doing business as Sweetspot Dispensary, is opening its facility at 91 Pershing Avenue in South Kingstown. Sweetspot was one of the winners in last year’s lottery to bring new compassion centers to the state. Since then, the company says in a press release that it has been working closely with the RI Office of Cannabis Regulation (OCR) and the town of South Kingstown to secure all necessary licensing and approvals.
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, RI
What’s Up Today: June 11, 2022

Good Morning, today is Saturday, June 11. 🌊 Congrats to Rogers High School Class of 2022 on their graduation last night!. 🌊 On Friday afternoon, the City of Newport was advising residents that certain online services and functions will be temporarily unavailable while IT personnel work to resolve an ongoing disruption impacting the City’s internal servers.
NEWPORT, RI
#Obituary
Arts & Cultural Alliance of Newport County to host Raise Up the Arts reception on June 21

The Arts & Cultural Alliance of Newport County (ACA) has announced that the annual Raise Up the Arts reception will take place on Tuesday, June 21, from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Johnny’s Restaurant at the Wyndham Newport Hotel. The event will feature live music, hors d’oeuvres, and the presentation of three awards: the Tinney Family Arts Scholarship, the spring 2022 ACA Artist Award, and the Dominique Award.
NEWPORT COUNTY, RI
RIDOH, DEM recommends avoiding contact with Almy Pond

The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) and the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) are advising people to avoid contact with Almy Pond in Newport due to a blue-green algae (or cyanobacteria) bloom in the pond. Blue-green algae can produce toxins that can harm humans and animals. People...
NEWPORT, RI
Newport Charter Yacht Show gathering momentum

The Newport Charter Yacht Show, a charter industry event presented by Helly Hansen Newport, is evolving into an impressive showing of fully crewed luxury charter vessels, both power and sail. Thus far, the Show’s 17 participating yachts range in length from 66 feet (the sailing vessel Gaia, presented by Nicholson Yachts) to 164 feet (the motor vessel TCB, presented by Northrop & Johnson). All will gather for four days of activities scheduled Monday through Thursday, June 20-23, at Newport’s Safe Harbor Newport Shipyard, which owns and produces the show.
NEWPORT, RI
Obituaries
Instinct and experience lead to wins in 168th Annual Regatta’s Around-the-Island Race

Newport, R.I. — Ray Davies spends most of his time in the highly analytical world of the America’s Cup, where empirical data comes by the gigabyte, and little is left to subjective review. He knows to trust the numbers. But he also knows to back himself. At the pivotal moment of today’s Around the Island Race, on Day 1 of the New York Yacht Club’s 168th Annual Regatta, it was Davies’ sailing instinct that lifted Howard Spencer’s IC37 Menace to a class win in a highly entertaining and tactically challenging 19-mile lap of Conanicut Island.
NEWPORT, RI
What’s Up This Weekend: June 10 – 12

Discover all that’s happening, new, and to do in and around Newport this week and weekend, June 10 – 12, 2022. If you have something you’d like to be included here, add it to our event calendar. Six Picks. Six Picks Music: The best local music this...
NEWPORT, RI
52nd Newport Bermuda Race to be final hurrah for Stan & Sally Honey on ‘Illusion’

NEWPORT, RI (June 9, 2022)—Speaking with Sally and Stan Honey in the cabin of their Cal 40 Illusion, the conversation is as easy and breezy as the gorgeous day topsides in Portsmouth, R.I. The ocean-racing couple, who’ve racked up many victories racing from California to Hawaii, is preparing for the 52nd Newport Bermuda Race, some 11 days away.
NEWPORT, RI
Election 2022: Candidates take to social media, advocating for labor, school choice, and the LGBTQ+ community

Magaziner supports unionization effort at Starbucks. State Treasurer and Congressional District 2 candidate Seth Magaziner is supporting the unionization effort by Starbucks workers in Warwick. His campaign said Magaziner is supporting the workers organizational effort, fighting for better wages and working conditions, and becoming the first unionized Starbucks in Rhode...
WARWICK, RI
Partly treated sewage is still running into Blackstone River

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (AP) — A wastewater treatment plant in Rhode Island has been discharging sewage that’s only partly treated into the Blackstone River all week, state environmental officials said Friday. The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management warned residents on Sunday to avoid the stretch of the river...
WOONSOCKET, RI
City of Newport offices experiencing network outage

The City of Newport is advising residents that certain online services and functions will be temporarily unavailable while IT personnel work to resolve an ongoing disruption impacting the City’s internal servers. While the City’s website remains unaffected, a number of popular online functions have been temporarily suspended, and email...
NEWPORT, RI
Sailor dies while competing in M32 race in Newport

A sailor died over the weekend while participating in M32’s Midtown Cup 1 in Newport. The following was shared by M32 on their website under, “M32 Family Suffers Tragic Loss“. “On Saturday June 4th, 2022, the M32 fleet was sailing the North American season start in Newport,...
NEWPORT, RI
Concert Photos: Train, Jewel, and Blues Traveler play Xfinity Center

Enthused fans rocked out to a triple bill at the Xfinity Center in Mansfield, MA on Wednesday, June 8. Award-winning bands Train, Blues Traveler, and singer-songwriter Jewel brought their high-energy tour to the outdoor amphitheater. WUN photographer Rick Farrell was there to capture the fun. Check out some great concert...
MANSFIELD, MA

