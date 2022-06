TOPEKA (KSNT)– Evergy reported Wednesday morning that overnight storms caused upwards of 75,000 outages, the majority of which were in and around Kansas City. The speed of the storm and how slowly it moved through the area is being cited by Evergy as a cause for the extensive damage. The company said they have crews out and have restored 25% of customers affected.

TOPEKA, KS ・ 3 DAYS AGO