The 12-year-old that robbed a Van Buren county gas station with his father's gun may be tried as an adult. Think about what you were doing the summer you turned 12. I was probably grounded because of my terrible grades just before the end of the school year. Or maybe I had a summer job detasseling corn. This 12-year-old had very different summer plans that may have just ruined the rest of his life.

HARTFORD, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO