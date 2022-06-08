Ryan Wilson on Watson: Nothing has changed legally but in the court of public opinion it feels like a whole lot has changed
Ryan Wilson of CBS Sports shared his thoughts on the Watson investigation and the Browns reaction. Why is the court of public opinion changing for Watson. What's next for the Cleveland Browns if Deshaun Watson has to miss significant time? Is it time to revisit the Baker Mayfield solution?
Listen to The Ken Carman Show with Anthony Lima weekday mornings 6-10am on Sports Radio 92.3 The Fan and the Audacy App!
Comments / 0