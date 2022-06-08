ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Ryan Wilson on Watson: Nothing has changed legally but in the court of public opinion it feels like a whole lot has changed

By The Ken Carman Show With Anthony Lima
92.3 The Fan
92.3 The Fan
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qiX9Q_0g4IswPk00

Ryan Wilson of CBS Sports shared his thoughts on the Watson investigation and the Browns reaction. Why is the court of public opinion changing for Watson. What's next for the Cleveland Browns if Deshaun Watson has to miss significant time? Is it time to revisit the Baker Mayfield solution?

Listen to The Ken Carman Show with Anthony Lima weekday mornings 6-10am on Sports Radio 92.3 The Fan and the Audacy App!

Comments / 0

Related
thecomeback.com

More disturbing details about Deshaun Watson emerge

Regardless of the fact that Deshaun Watson will not face criminal charges over the allegations made by over 20 women, the reports and revelations just keep getting worse for the Cleveland Browns quarterback. A day after a 24th woman sued Watson over allegations of sexual assault and harassment during massages,...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Houston Spa Owner Reveals Why Deshaun Watson Paid Her $5,000

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has 23 pending civil cases of alleged sexual assault and misconduct — each of which stem from alleged actions that took place during massage sessions. At least three of Watson's accusers worked at the same location under Houston spa owner Dionne Louis. Cash App...
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

Look: Mina Kimes' Take On Deshaun Watson Is Going Viral

Jenny Vrentas dropped a bombshell report this Tuesday that fully described Deshaun Watson's alleged behavior off the field. The quarterback of the Cleveland Browns reportedly received massages from 66 different women during a 17-month period. The NFL has not yet disciplined Watson for the 24 civil lawsuits he's facing. That...
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cleveland, OH
Football
Cleveland, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
City
Cleveland, OH
Yardbarker

Report: NFL executives believe Baker Mayfield, Jimmy Garoppolo will be cut

There continues to be no indication that any team is going to make a serious effort to trade for Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield or San Francisco 49ers veteran Jimmy Garoppolo before or during the summer months. Cleveland will have either Deshaun Watson or Jacoby Brissett atop the depth chart in September, while 2021 rookie Trey Lance is handling San Francisco practices as Garoppolo continues to recover from surgery he had in March to repair a torn capsule in his throwing shoulder.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

NFL Fans React To Browns’ Baker Mayfield Decision

The so-called relationship between the Cleveland Browns and quarterback Baker Mayfield has become even more strained and severed. With OTAs well underway, and with many expecting new Browns QB Deshaun Watson to be suspended soon by NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, there may have been a trickle of hope that Mayfield would put his bruised ego aside and make himself available just in case.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Women suing Deshaun Watson disgusted by contract from Browns

It was previously learned that multiple women suing Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson regarding allegations of sexual misconduct would be featured on Tuesday evening's edition of HBO’s "Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel" and that they would "detail the alleged abuse they suffered and share their reactions to Watson’s record-breaking $230 million contract with the Cleveland Browns."
CLEVELAND, OH
ClutchPoints

Browns QB Deshaun Watson’s shaky on-field moment amid controversy

Deshaun Watson remains a quarterback for the Cleveland Browns despite the controversies surrounding him, and it is going to take an extraordinary effort from him to mentally block out the thought of his off-the-field issues and just play football. During a practice session with the Browns, Watsons showed some cracks in his game, including this pass he threw that got picked by safety John Johnson III.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Lima
The Spun

Prominent Browns Fan Says He Won't Wear Deshaun Watson Jersey

While Deshaun Watson may be a better quarterback than Baker Mayfield by most metrics, many Cleveland Browns fans were not on board with their team trading for him. Among those fans who didn't like the move is WWE superstar Mike "The Miz" Mizanin. In a recent interview, he made it clear that while he still supports the Browns, he will not support Watson.
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Court Of Public Opinion#Nothing Has Changed#The Cleveland Browns#American Football#Cbs Sports#Audacy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Ryan Leaf Shares Some Advice For Baker Mayfield

Former No. 2 overall pick Ryan Leaf is widely considered one of the biggest busts in NFL history. Baker Mayfield is nowhere close that level, but he certainly hasn't lived up to the hype as a No. 1 overall pick. During a recent appearance on The Dan Patrick Show, Leaf...
NFL
92.3 The Fan

92.3 The Fan

Cleveland, OH
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All sports news from Cleveland, including the Browns, Cavaliers, Indians and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/923thefan

Comments / 0

Community Policy