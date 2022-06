An Ithaca felon will spend over two years in federal prison for possessing a loaded handgun. Federal Prosecutors say the Tompkins County man was sentenced Wednesday, June 8 to 33-months in prison after pleading guilty to possessing a loaded semiautomatic handgun and planning to distribute marijuana in the region. 40-year-old William Marshall was previously convicted of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in 2002. He had been sentenced to serve eight years in prison for that conviction.

TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO