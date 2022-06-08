Hotel and restaurants coming to Middletown; Incyte office expansion proceeds

This is Delaware Online/The News Journal's development newsletter, tracking what's coming to the First State. If you like what you’re reading, tell your friends it’s free to sign up here ​.

🏨 Hotel development approved in Middletown

A hotel and two restaurants will be built at Merrimac Avenue and Middletown Warwick Road under a plan approved by Middletown Town Council Monday night.

A four-story, 92-room hotel will be built on the south side of the property next to The Reserve at Westown apartments. The plan calls for two restaurant pad sites to the north and a small drive-up ATM between the restaurants and the hotel.

🏡 Modified plan for final section of Bayberry to go before County Council

The final element of the Bayberry master plan – a residential community with walking paths, clubhouses and a town center just south of the Chesapeake and Delaware Canal – will be considered by New Castle County Council Tuesday.

The most recent plans call for two residential communities – Bayberry Town Center East and West – flanking the town center off Boyds Corner Road west of the existing Bayberry North neighborhood.

Bayberry Town Center East would have 176 age-restricted homes, a mix of village lots, lot line lots and townhouses. Its west counterpart would have 175 units comprised of village homes, single-family homes and townhomes that are not age restricted.

The developments require a rezoning from suburban to suburban transition.

Previously approved components of Bayberry include:

Bayberry North, close to 1,000 non-restricted homes, a mix of single-family homes, townhomes and larger estate homes

Bayberry South, a similarly sized community with more than 500 age-restricted homes

Bayberry Town Center, a yet-to-be-constructed retail and residential development that calls for a grocery store, restaurants and 145 townhomes.

🏢 Incyte office expansion moves to County Council

The Alapocas pharmaceutical maker's plan for a five-story office building will be introduced to New Castle County Council Tuesday.

The office building will be constructed on the Wilmington Friends School Lower Campus, which Incyte agreed to acquire for $50 million in 2019 . The 400,000-square-foot building could allow Incyte to double its Delaware workforce.

DIVE DEEPER: Incyte plans building on Wilmington Friends campus as the last piece of its headquarters

The plan requires a rezoning from suburban to office regional.

Incyte moved its headquarters to the reoutfitted Wanamaker building on Augustine Cut Off in 2014. Three years later , the company built a glossy four-story office and blab building next door. Earlier this year, it opened its second expansion: a six-story office and lab building where a radiation center, an auto body shop and doctor offices once stood.

🏨 Hotel Bethany Beach cuts ribbon on hotel transformation

In the offseason, Hotel Bethany Beach underwent a more than $5 million renovation.

The renovation targeted the lobby, breakfast area and other aesthetics throughout the hotel. It was formerly a Holiday Inn Express and is now operated as an independent brand by EOS Hospitality, a hotel management company specializing in urban hotel and beach resorts.

Hotel Bethany Beach, located at 39642 Jefferson Bridge Rd., will celebrate the transformation with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, live music, lawn games and giveaways Tuesday from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

