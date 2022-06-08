ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leon County, FL

Leon County Library jumps into 'Oceans' for summer reading programs

 3 days ago

Leon County Government announces summer programming for all ages at the LeRoy Collins Leon County Public Library System .

Throughout June and July, entertaining and educational summer programming will focus on the theme “Oceans of Possibilities,” celebrating the diverse programs and services available at the library.

Attendees can enjoy animal encounters, music and theater performances, lectures, teen adulting 101 and social IQ events, story times, crafts, and games at all library locations.

In addition to events, themed grab-and-go adventure bags with fun and engaging crafts and activities for children and families will be available every other week starting Monday, June 13 at all library locations.

Families can also join our summer reading challenge on Beanstack or pick up a reading log to track their great summer reads. Participate in the summer reading challenge or attend a program for a chance to win exciting prizes.

Upcoming summer programming includes:

  • Underwater Adventures Summer Programs Kickoff, multiple dates and Library locations – Celebrate the start of summer programming with MoLab’s hands-on workshop “Make Things Sink, Then Float!,” experience a real dive suit presented by Scuba Friends of Tallahassee, touch underwater creatures with FSU’s Sea-to-Sea Tank, create crafts, and more!
  • Corals, Cryptic Species, and Climate Change with Dr. Scott Burgess, Tuesday, June 14 at 6 p.m. via Zoom – Learn about the evolutionary history of coral cryptic species, the response of coral reefs to climate change, and the efficacy of coral restoration programs with Dr. Scott Burgess from the Department of Biological Science at Florida State University.

  • African Drum Musical Performance with William Yazid Johnson , multiple dates and Library locations – Join William Yazid Johnson in awakening your inner musician. Enjoy a soulful presentation and learn how to play the African drums.
  • Floridingers Story Time, multiple dates and Library locations – Enjoy a reading of the children’s picture book "Floridingers Go to the Beach" featuring make-believe hybrid critters. Create your own art with paint and black lights and invent your own Floridinger.
  • Southern Shakespeare Company’s Shakespeare Man, multiple dates and Library locations – Devised and performed by educator Phil Croton of the Southern Shakespeare Company, this program brings Shakespeare to life and allows children to see, hear, and question the Bard himself.
  • Hot Tamale Musical Performance , Thursday, June 30, at 6:30 p.m., Fort Braden Branch Library – Local musical duo Hot Tamale will give an upbeat acoustic performance that will get the whole family moving.
  • Sunken Ships with the Florida Public Archaeology Network, multiple dates and Library locations – Learn about how archaeologists study shipwrecks underwater with the Florida Public Archaeology Network, enjoy a reading of "Swap!" by Steve Light, and build your own boat.

For a complete list of summer programming, visit LeonCountyLibrary.org/SummerPrograms .

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Leon County Library jumps into 'Oceans' for summer reading programs

