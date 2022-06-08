ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Walmart discontinues sales of coconut milk brand tied to PETA claims of forced monkey labor

By Izzy Karpinski
WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32w2jj_0g4Iq7zi00

Walmart has become the latest retailer to pull a brand of coconut milk linked to a People for the Ethical Treatments of Animals (PETA) investigation into forced monkey labor.

The retailer has joined Kroger, Target, Costco, and Walgreens in discontinuing sales of Chaokoh coconut milk, USA TODAY reports.

The Thailand-based company was the subject of a PETA Asia investigation in 2019 that alleged monkeys were abused, chained, and forced to pick coconuts.

“Denied the freedom to move around, socialize with others, or do anything else that is important to them, these intelligent animals slowly lose their minds. Driven to desperation, they pace and circle endlessly on the barren, trash-strewn patches of dirt where they’re chained,” wrote PETA.

Sullivan County blind man climbing America’s highest peak

According to PETA, Walmart’s decision to drop the Chaokoh brand from stores and online comes after it received more than 86,000 emails from PETA supporters.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2o7Oon_0g4Iq7zi00
Animal rights activists, wearing monkey masks and dressed as prison inmates, demonstrate outside the Thai embassy in Jakarta on December 8, 2020, against what they claim is the exploitation of primates as labour in Thailand’s coconut industry. (Photo by BAY ISMOYO / AFP) (Photo by BAY ISMOYO/AFP via Getty Images)

USA TODAY says Theppadungporn Coconut Co. contracted an audit in 2020 where investigators randomly visited 64 of its 817 farms and found no monkeys were being used to pick coconuts. “PETA claims another investigation proved the audit was ‘misleading and inadequate’ and companies and consumers were being lied about the use of monkeys,” said USA TODAY.

DHS: False narratives on border security could inspire extremist violence

“With one PETA exposé after another confirming cruelty on coconut farms, retailers are dropping Chaokoh left and right. Kudos to Walmart for its kind decision,” said PETA Executive Vice President Tracy Reiman in a statement.

PETA says more than 45,000 stores have stopped selling Chaokoh’s coconut milk since its 2019 investigation. It’s now calling for more companies to drop the brand, including 99 Ranch Market.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

McDonald's Offers Breakfast Sandwich Deal for Limited Time

McDonald's is hoping to help guests start their mornings right by helping them save a few bucks. For a limited time only, the Golden Arches is offering customers the chance to grab two fan-favorite breakfast sandwiches for just $5. The deal is currently being offered at participating McDonald's Canada locations....
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coconut Milk#Coconuts#Monkeys#Kroger#Target#Thai#Bay Ismoyo Afp#Getty Images Rrb Usa
WTWO/WAWV

New highway proposal sparks outrage in local community

LOOGOOTEE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Loogootee Mayor Noel Harty first recalls hearing about the Mid-State Corridor project eleven years ago. He said at the time, the project was known as I-67, and he occasionally checked in on meetings. “I probably wasn’t as diligent in that seven years about attending meetings because I didn’t feel like it always […]
LOOGOOTEE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Milk
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Thailand
NewsBreak
Walgreens
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Costco
WTWO/WAWV

Two tornadoes touch down in central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The National Weather Service says two weak tornadoes struck communities in east central Indiana, causing minor damage to a fire station and other buildings. An EF-1 tornado with estimated peak winds of 100 mph struck near the Rush County town of Arlington shortly after 4 p.m. Wednesday, traveling nearly 10 miles with […]
ENVIRONMENT
WTWO/WAWV

Federal government could seek death penalty for Meehan

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A federal judge has ordered the government to decide by late July if it will seek the death penalty against the man accused of killing Terre Haute Police Detective Greg Ferency. The judge set a pre-trial status conference in the case of Shane Meehan for July 28. Meehan was indicted […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Area teams compete in golf regional

MONTGOMERY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Several area golf teams competed in the boys golf regional at Country Oaks Golf Course in Montgomery on Thursday afternoon. As a team Terre Haute North shot 337, South finished with 356 and Sullivan closed with 363. South Knox shot 354 while Vincennes Lincoln had 342. A highlight of the day […]
MONTGOMERY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Judge accepts plea deal for Indiana teacher who slapped teen

GOSHEN, Ind. (AP) — A judge on Thursday accepted a plea agreement calling for a suspended sentence for a retired northern Indiana teacher accused of grabbing a 15-year-old student and slapping him across the face. Former Jimtown High School sociology teacher Michael Hosinski entered a guilty plea to a misdemeanor charge of battery causing moderate injury in […]
ELKHART, IN
WTWO/WAWV

How will a vacant building on Wabash Ave. be used?

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — It once served as a bank and the former headquarters for the Terre Haute Police Department. But, for the last several months a building on Wabash Ave. has sat vacant. Recently, WDG Construction, a group out of Indianapolis, has proposed building a new two-story apartment complex. It will feature 100 […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

SILVER ALERT CANCELED: Monrovia 16-year-old missing

MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: This statewide Silver Alert has been canceled. A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of Zeviah Harwell, a 16-year-old white male, 6 foot tall, 165 pounds, brown hair with brown eyes, last seen wearing a hoodie and shorts. Zeviah is […]
MONROVIA, IN
WTWO/WAWV

WTWO/WAWV

3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
523K+
Views
ABOUT

WTWO in the Wabash Valley is the leading local source for breaking news and weather in Terre Haute, with the latest updates on mywabashvalley.com.

 https://www.mywabashvalley.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy