Livingston County, MO

Area MoDOT Projects To Start Monday

By Tom Tingerthal
 3 days ago

Two MoDOT projects in the area will start Monday. The resurfacing project on US 36 in Livingston county that had been delayed from early this week has been pushed back again. The Missouri Department of Transportation says the contractor, Herzog...

MoDOT Roadwork In The Area Counties

The Missouri Department of Transportation projects for the area counties include roadside work, culvert replacements, and resurfacing. US 36 – Resurfacing project eastbound from the DeKalb County line to Hamilton through mid-June. I-35 – Resurfacing project from just north of Exit 52 in Cameron to US 69, through mid-August....
CALDWELL COUNTY, MO
Rural Fire Friday Night

A report of an outbuilding and truck on fire summoned Chillicothe Firefighters to a location on LIV 237. The call came in Friday at about 9:40 pm and firefighters arrived at 7704 LIV 237 in 10 minutes. 6500 gallons of water were used to put out the fire. The fire department was on the scene for about an hour and 35 minutes.
Chillicothe City Council To Consider Strand Gift

Decisions on the Strand Hotel Apartments are on the Chillicothe City Council agenda for Monday. The meeting begins at 5:30 pm at the CMU meeting room. Mayor Theresa Kelly will recommend Mel Gregg for reappointment to the Railroad Board. Ordinances include:. Accepting the gift of the Strand Hotel Apartments property.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
MO Pesticide Collection Program In Chillicothe On Saturday

The Missouri Pesticide Collection Program will be in Chillicothe Saturday morning. The hours are from 8:00 am to Noon at the Litton Agri-Science Learning Center. The Missouri Department of Natural Resources says the program is designed to help protect human health and the environment by collecting and ensuring safe disposal of waste pesticides from Missouri farmers and households, and to do this while educating Missouri citizens about how to properly manage and reduce pesticide waste.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
Orrick Residents Requested Audit Now Underway

An audit is underway for the city of Orrick. Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway announced Wednesday her office began an audit for the city of Orrick in Ray County. Galloway says residents of Orrick requested the audit through a petition process. Those wanting to provide information for consideration in this...
ORRICK, MO
Public Comment Period For Truman Dam Extended

A public comment period for the revision of the Harry S. Truman Dam & Reservoir Master plan is being extended. According to the US Army Corps of Engineers, they have already started the process of revising the original master plan, last updated in 1988. The revision would bring the plan...
WARSAW, MO
Flood Warnings Continue On Portions Of The Grand River

Flood Warnings continue for portions of the Grand River. At Pattonsburg, the river crested at 26.95 feet at Wednesday about 6:15 pm and has fallen back below flood stage of 25 feet. At Gallatin, the river rose slightly above flood stage of 26 feet, cresting at 26.48 feet just after...
CHILLICOTHE, MO
Prairie Road roundabout included in Missouri’s 5-year transport plan

The Missouri Department of Transportation is accepting comments on the Missouri Statewide Transportation Improvement Program until June 17. Several projects are in Cass County. A draft of the program and other related documents are available here. Comments can be submitted here, via email to STIPcomments@modot.mo.gov, by phone at 1-888-ASK-MODOT (275-6636)...
CASS COUNTY, MO
Jackson County Property Tax Ressessments Threaten Exec Frank White

This morning we note a bit of bad timing for the Jackson County Executive and beloved former World Series Kansas City Royals star. AHEAD OF ELECTION SEASON, PROPERTY TAX REASSESSMENTS REMIND VOTERS OF THE EXEC'S CULPABILITY FOR DRASTIC COST INCREASES!!!. Here's an image and FIRST WORD that an insider sent...
JACKSON COUNTY, MO
Milan Man Injured In Adair County Accident

A two-vehicle accident in Adair County left a Milan man with minor injuries Friday evening. State Troopers investigated the accident that happened about 5:15 pm on Highway 6, west of Kirksville. According to the report, a 21-year-old Kirksville woman was stopped in traffic and was struck from behind by a vehicle driven by 55-year-old Lloyd A Raygor of Milan. Both vehicles went off the road. The Kirksville woman was not injured. Raygor had minor injuries and was taken to Northeast Regional Medical Center for treatment. He was not wearing a safety belt.
ADAIR COUNTY, MO
Buckner, Missouri, tornado confirmed as EF2

Residents on 95th Street woke up in the middle of the night Wednesday to swirling winds, loud thunder, lightning strikes even their homes rumbling and shaking. People all around Independence were busy picking up the pieces after a severe thunderstorm early Wednesday morning. Crews in Platte City, Missouri, clean up...
BUCKNER, MO
Walker Takes Reins At Main Street

Main Street Chillicothe has a new Director. Tomie Walker recently took over as the Director and has been working with the former Director, Pam Jarding, in preparation for the position. Walker says she graduated from Jamesport and has been living in Chillicothe since 2014. Walker says she has no immediate plans for change.
Refinery integral to early Sugar Creek development

This early hand-colored postcard shows the Sugar Creek Refinery, Standard Oil Co., near Kansas City, Mo. The Missouri River and the operations of the refinery can easily be seen on this postcard published by the Southwest News Company of Kansas City, Mo. The land the refinery sat on was located...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Clinton Lake turns bright green, is being tested

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Kan. (KCTV) - Clinton Lake has turned bright green and further testing is going to be done in order to make sure the change in color isn’t due to harmful algae blooms. According to an official Facebook page for the lake, reports have been received that there...
LAWRENCE, KS
Chain Reaction Accident Near Gower Results in Injuries

GOWER, MO – Three vehicles were involved in an accident that resulted in two people being injured, one seriously, near Gower around mid-morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports three vehicles were all northbound on US 169, 4 miles north of Gower. Two of the vehicles were stopped in traffic. 30 year old Macy Chadd of Cameron attempted to make a turn into a private driveway. Another vehicle, driven by 29 year old Anna Plackemeier, hit the back of another vehicle that was behind Chadd’s vehicle in traffic. 71 year old Russell Plummer of Gower was the driver of that vehicle. He received moderate injuries in the chain reaction impact. 71 year old Diana Plummer of Gower was also in his vehicle and was seriously hurt. They were both taken to Mosaic Life Care in St Joseph.
GOWER, MO
Clay Chastain Warns: New KCI Is Just A Big, Ugly Parking Lot

Kansas City's foremost transit activist offers his perspective on this town's biggest construction project and how it might be looking backward instead of forward. Given that he's the only guy to ever win a citywide light rail vote, his comments are worth considering:. Clay Chastain: "Here we go again with...
KANSAS CITY, KS
School Safety Discussed At E911 Meeting

School Safety and response by law enforcement were a topic for discussion in this week’s E911 meeting. Livingston County Presiding Commissioner Ed Douglas says, in light of the recent school shooting in Texas, they asked school superintendents to attend the meeting. Those attending include those from Chillicothe R-II, Southwest, Chula, and Bishop Hogan.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
This Missouri Pioneer Town Theme Park & Movie Set Could Be Yours

It looks like an old 1800's pioneer town, but it used to be a theme park and movie set in Missouri's Lake of the Ozarks. Now, it could all be yours for a price. I saw this unique place shared by MSN. It's 24025 Cumberland Gap Ave, Warsaw, Missouri which is right at the tip top of Lake of the Ozarks. Here's a snippet of how the listing on Realtor describes this place:
MISSOURI STATE
Gaunt To Appear In Linn County Court

A Chillicothe man will return to Linn County Court on June 23rd. Forty-four-year-old Daniel Gaunt is scheduled to appear before Judge William P Devoy for the first appearance on an alleged probation violation. Gaunt plead guilty to charges of non-support in January of 2017 and was sentenced to probation that was to be complete this year. The judge had extended the probation an additional year, starting January 5th.
LINN COUNTY, MO

