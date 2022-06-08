Suspect charged in murder of Rocky Mount man

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C (WNCT) — One person is dead after a shooting in Rocky Mount, according to police.

The shooting took place Tuesday night around 11 p.m. Officers said they responded to a shots fired report near the 1200 block of Westside Drive. On arrival, they found Maurice Lyons, 33, on the ground with a gunshot wound. They started taking life-saving measures before Lyons was taken to the hospital. He later died.

On Wednesday, Patrick Brinkley, 42, was charged with first-degree murder and given no bond. He was also charged with possession of a firearm by a felon and shooting into an occupied building.

If you have any information, contact the Rocky Mount Police Department at 252-972-1411 or Twin County Crime Stoppers at 252-977-1111.

