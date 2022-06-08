Cooling stations open amid excessive heat warning
As Southern Nevada experiences hotter temperatures than usual in June, the National Weather Service is issuing an excessive heat warning from Thursday to Saturday. This is prompting the opening of cooling stations across the Valley.
Walnut Recreation Center
3075 N. Walnut Road
Las Vegas, NV 89115
702-455-8402
M-F 7 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Sat 10 a.m. - 2p.m.
Pearson Community Center
1625 West Carey Avenue
Las Vegas, NV 89032
702-455-1220
M-F 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Sat 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Hollywood Recreation Center
1650 S. Hollywood Boulevard
Las Vegas, NV 89142
702-455-0566
M-F 6 a.m. - 8 p.m.
Sat 8:30 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Cambrige Recreation Center
3930 Cambridge Street
Las Vegas, NV 89119
702-455-7169
M-F 7 a.m. - 8 p.m.
Closed Weekends
Whitney Recreation Center
5712 E. Missouri Avenue
Las Vegas, NV 89122
702-455-7576
M-F 7 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Sat 8 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Courtyard Homeless Resource Center
314 Foremaster Lane
Las Vegas, NV 89101
702-229-6117
24 hours daily
Caridad-Hebron
1150 Las Vegas Boulevard S.
Las Vegas, NV 89104
702-331-3591
M-F 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Downtown Recreation Center
50 E. Van Wagenen Road
Henderson, NV 89009
702-267-4040
M-F 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Sat 11 a.m.- 3 p.m.
Downtown Senior Center
27 E. Texas Avenue
Henderson, NV 89015
702-267-4150
M-F 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Closed Weekends
