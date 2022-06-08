Cooling stations open amid excessive heat warning

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -Some neighbors have been concerned about a bird deterrent audio device installed by the city of Las Vegas at Floyd Lamb Park. “The system is meant to keep the geese more to the lakes (except when feeding) and to limit the number of geese around picnic areas. This will limit the amount of droppings people come in contact with, thus lowering exposure to zoonotic diseases,” said Las Vegas Senior Public Information Officer Jace Radke.

