ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Cooling stations open amid excessive heat warning

By Rachel Moore
KTNV 13 Action News
KTNV 13 Action News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gNyZX_0g4IoNX900

As Southern Nevada experiences hotter temperatures than usual in June, the National Weather Service is issuing an excessive heat warning from Thursday to Saturday. This is prompting the opening of cooling stations across the Valley.

Walnut Recreation Center
3075 N. Walnut Road
Las Vegas, NV 89115
702-455-8402
M-F 7 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Sat 10 a.m. - 2p.m.

Pearson Community Center
1625 West Carey Avenue
Las Vegas, NV 89032
702-455-1220
M-F 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Sat 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Hollywood Recreation Center
1650 S. Hollywood Boulevard
Las Vegas, NV 89142
702-455-0566
M-F 6 a.m. - 8 p.m.
Sat 8:30 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Cambrige Recreation Center
3930 Cambridge Street
Las Vegas, NV 89119
702-455-7169
M-F 7 a.m. - 8 p.m.
Closed Weekends

Whitney Recreation Center
5712 E. Missouri Avenue
Las Vegas, NV 89122
702-455-7576
M-F 7 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Sat 8 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Courtyard Homeless Resource Center
314 Foremaster Lane
Las Vegas, NV 89101
702-229-6117
24 hours daily

Caridad-Hebron
1150 Las Vegas Boulevard S.
Las Vegas, NV 89104
702-331-3591
M-F 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Downtown Recreation Center
50 E. Van Wagenen Road
Henderson, NV 89009
702-267-4040
M-F 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Sat 11 a.m.- 3 p.m.

Downtown Senior Center
27 E. Texas Avenue
Henderson, NV 89015
702-267-4150
M-F 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Closed Weekends

Comments / 0

Related
8 News Now

UPDATE: NV Energy Power restored after earlier outage

UPDATE: The power was restored at around 1 p.m. The cause of the outage was equipment failure. LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Thousands of customers are without power in the western part of the valley, according to NV Energy. The outage is impacting more than 9,000 customers in an area bordered by Lake Mead Boulevard, Buffalo […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

It’s now an Excessive Heat WARNING for most of southern Nevada

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – The National Weather Service has upgraded the Excessive Heat WATCH to an Excessive Heat WARNING. It starts tomorrow (Thursday) and is scheduled to run through Sunday. Under a mostly sunny sky, afternoon high temps will keep inching up each for the rest of...
NEVADA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Henderson, NV
City
Las Vegas, NV
State
Nevada State
Fox5 KVVU

Clark County cooling stations activated to counteract excessive heat

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Due to of an excessive heat warning put out by the National Weather Service, a local homeless assistance foundation is working with Clark County to activate cooling stations for those who need to beat the heat. Cooling stations are located across Southern Nevada, with some...
CLARK COUNTY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Local company brings specialty pickles to Nevada

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Brining Company is the first craft pickle company in the state of Nevada. “Nevada didn’t have a pickle company, so we did it,” said owner Matt Soter. The idea came to him following a health scare, after he had his gallbladder removed.
NEVADA STATE
Elko Daily Free Press

Pony Express to ride across Nevada

The National Pony Express Ride is on its way across the West, and riders are expected to cross Nevada June 13-14. The ride is reenacted each year in June during the full moon. From April 3, 1860, to October 26, 1861, riders would carry mail day and night for nine days from St. Joseph, Missouri to Sacramento, California.
NEVADA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Las Vegas Boulevard#Senior Center#Excessive Heat Warning#Southern Nevada
Fox5 KVVU

Low groaning sound from Floyd Lamb park is not bird deterrent device put in by city

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -Some neighbors have been concerned about a bird deterrent audio device installed by the city of Las Vegas at Floyd Lamb Park. “The system is meant to keep the geese more to the lakes (except when feeding) and to limit the number of geese around picnic areas. This will limit the amount of droppings people come in contact with, thus lowering exposure to zoonotic diseases,” said Las Vegas Senior Public Information Officer Jace Radke.
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
activenorcal.com

Why Are There Old Train Tracks Going Into Lake Tahoe?

If you’ve ever explored the breathtaking beaches of Lake Tahoe, you may have noticed a rare sight of railroad tracks going straight into the crystal clear water. It’s an thing odd to see, since there’s no way a railroad could have gone through that area, with Tahoe being a natural lake and sitting in its place for thousands of years.
TRAFFIC
news3lv.com

SNHD: Clark County reached high COVID-19 level, masks recommended

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Clark County has reached a high community level for COVID-19, and the Southern Nevada Health District is strongly recommending individuals wear masks when in public indoor places and they stay up to date on their COVID-19 vaccines. People who have symptoms or have been in...
CLARK COUNTY, NV
KTNV 13 Action News

KTNV 13 Action News

25K+
Followers
7K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Las Vegas, Nevada news and weather from KTNV 13 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.ktnv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy