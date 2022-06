Jason White is one of the more successful girls basketball coaches in West Virginia over the last decade. On Friday, White, who coached his final game at Morgantown High School back in March when the Mohigans fell to Huntington in the Class AAAA title game, will take part in his final game as a coach in West Virginia when he helps guide the North in the North-South All-Star Basketball Classic, which will start at 6 p.m. at the South Charleston Community Center.

