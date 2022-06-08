WEATHER- Storms Return This Afternoon, Good News Ahead

More storms today and Friday, but, since everybody’s working for the weekend, stand by because the weekend forecast looks mah-velous!!!

Hazardous Weather Outlook

Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 258 AM CDT Wed Jun 8 2022 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-090800- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 258 AM CDT Wed Jun 8 2022 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. A few strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible today through tonight. These storms could produce hail, damaging winds, and localized flooding from heavy downpours. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Thursday through Tuesday. A few strong to severe storms with damaging winds may occur Friday afternoon and evening.

We will update as needed and as always bookmark your Close To Home Weather Page. You can find it here, for Live Local radar, watches, and warnings.

Today

Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 4pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. North northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

