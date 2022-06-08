ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

WEATHER- Storms Return This Afternoon, Good News Ahead

By Clark Shelton
Wilson County Source
Wilson County Source
 3 days ago

More storms today and Friday, but, since everybody’s working for the weekend, stand by because the weekend forecast looks mah-velous!!!

Hazardous Weather Outlook

Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 258 AM CDT Wed Jun 8 2022 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-090800- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 258 AM CDT Wed Jun 8 2022 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. A few strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible today through tonight. These storms could produce hail, damaging winds, and localized flooding from heavy downpours. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Thursday through Tuesday. A few strong to severe storms with damaging winds may occur Friday afternoon and evening.

We will update as needed and as always bookmark your Close To Home Weather Page. You can find it here, for Live Local radar, watches, and warnings.

Today

Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 4pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. North northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

The post WEATHER- Storms Return This Afternoon, Good News Ahead appeared first on Wilson County Source .

Comments / 0

Related
Wilson County Source

TRAFFIC- Weekend Road and Lane Closures 06-9-15-2022

FOR YOUR CLOSE TO HOME TRAFFIC FIND YOUR LOCATION HERE TDOT Lane Closure Report for Middle Tennessee, June 9 – 15, 2022 Thursday, June 09, 2022 | 03:27pm DAVIDSON COUNTY, I-24 The retracing of pavment markings with spray thermoplastic on various interstates and state routes in Region 3 mm 37-41 ·         6/13 – 6/15, 8 p.m. – […] The post TRAFFIC- Weekend Road and Lane Closures 06-9-15-2022 appeared first on Wilson County Source.
DAVIDSON COUNTY, TN
Wilson County Source

Celebrate Juneteenth With These Events Across Middle Tennessee

Juneteenth will be celebrated across Middle Tennessee in just a few weeks. Last year, on June 17, 2021, Juneteenth became an official federal holiday. What is Juneteenth? Juneteenth honors the end of slavery in the United States. Juneteenth is short for “June Nineteenth” marks the day when federal troops arrived in Galveston, Texas in 1865 […] The post Celebrate Juneteenth With These Events Across Middle Tennessee appeared first on Wilson County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
Wilson County Source

Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: June 5, 2022

Here are our top stories from across Middle Tennessee, from June 5 to June 10. Cheatham County Source Opry Mills Will Welcome This Fan Favorite Restaurant in the Fall Opry Mills just announced The Cheesecake Factory® is slated to open fall 2022. With a space that offers more than 10,000 square-feet, guests can experience a […] The post Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: June 5, 2022 appeared first on Wilson County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
Wilson County Source

Middle Tennessee Electric Offers 7 Energy-Saving Tips as Natural Gas Prices Remain High

Middle Tennessee Electric is letting its members know they can expect higher than normal bills this summer as the Tennessee Valley Authority’s (TVA) Fuel Cost Adjustment charge remains up, thanks primarily to much higher natural gas prices. “As compared to last summer’s bills, we calculate the impact of the higher TVA charges to mean an […] The post Middle Tennessee Electric Offers 7 Energy-Saving Tips as Natural Gas Prices Remain High appeared first on Wilson County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
City
Nashville, TN
Wilson County Source

A Lucky Powerball Player won $1 Million in Pleasant View

(6/9/2022) PLEASANT VIEW — Wow! A lucky Tennessee Lottery player in Pleasant View won $1 million from last night’s Powerball drawing. The winner matched all five white ball numbers drawn to win the seven-figure prize. The ticket was purchased at H.G. Hill, 2498 Hwy. 49 East in Pleasant View. This is the 349th winner of $1 […] The post A Lucky Powerball Player won $1 Million in Pleasant View appeared first on Wilson County Source.
PLEASANT VIEW, TN
Wilson County Source

OBITUARY: Charlotte Strickland Flye

Charlotte Strickland Flye, age 86, of Mt. Juliet, Tennessee went to be with her Lord on Sunday, June 5, 2022. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Earl Flye and her beloved parents, Woodrow and Mary Strickland of Smithfield, North Carolina. Charlotte attended East Carolina University where she obtained her teaching degree and […] The post OBITUARY: Charlotte Strickland Flye appeared first on Wilson County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

TRAFFIC-Lane Closures and Road Construction 6-2-8-2022

MIDDLE TENNESSEE SCHEDULED LANE CLOSURES June 2 – 8, 2022 FOR YOUR CLOSE TO HOME TRAFFIC FIND YOUR LOCATION HERE   To subscribe to the TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES list, send an email to LISTSERV@LISTSERV.TN.GOV and type subscribe TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES in the message body.  To unsubscribe from the TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES list, send an email to LISTSERV@LISTSERV.TN.GOV and type unsubscribe TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES […] The post TRAFFIC-Lane Closures and Road Construction 6-2-8-2022 appeared first on Wilson County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
Wilson County Source

Dunkin’® Donates Over 70 Dozen Donuts to The Salvation Army of Tennessee to Sprinkle Joy this National Donut Day

Dunkin’ is partnering with The Salvation Army this National Donut Day, Friday, June 3, to help sprinkle some joy to the community on one of its biggest holidays. Dunkin’ of Tennessee is donating over 70 dozen donuts for The Salvation Army to distribute to police stations, fire departments, local shelters, community partners and supporters. Throughout […] The post Dunkin’® Donates Over 70 Dozen Donuts to The Salvation Army of Tennessee to Sprinkle Joy this National Donut Day appeared first on Wilson County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Wind#National Weather Service#Middle Tennessee#Live Local
Wilson County Source

Lebanon Resident Wins $50,000 on Powerball Ticket

(June 3, 2022) NASHVILLE—With eight drawing-style games, VIP Rewards and Play It Again! drawings and a wide array of instant-ticket games available at any one time, there are a tremendous variety of ways to win playing Tennessee Lottery games. There are also many different prize levels in Lottery games–and Powerball is just one example. There […] The post Lebanon Resident Wins $50,000 on Powerball Ticket appeared first on Wilson County Source.
Wilson County Source

OBITUARY: Paul Edward Painter

Mr. Paul Edward Painter of Mt. Juliet, Tennessee passed away on Friday, June 3, 2022, he was 90 years old. Paul was born in Welch, WV and was the son of the late, Ira Paul Painter and Thelma Ellezy Painter. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force serving during the Korean War. He […] The post OBITUARY: Paul Edward Painter appeared first on Wilson County Source.
MOUNT JULIET, TN
Wilson County Source

OBITUARY: Benjamin Alfred Rodda Jr.

Benjamin Alfred Rodda Jr. age 84, passed away peacefully, on May 31, 2022, surrounded by his family in Mt. Juliet, Tennessee. He was preceded in death by his parents, Benjamin Alfred Rodda, Sr. and Penelope Ancilena Rodda; brothers, Ted (Lucille) Rodda, Sr., and Bennie Ray Rodda; sister, Betty (Chester) Lewis; and infant daughter, Ginger Ann […] The post OBITUARY: Benjamin Alfred Rodda Jr. appeared first on Wilson County Source.
MOUNT JULIET, TN
Wilson County Source

Gov. Lee Issues Executive Order to Enhance School Safety

On Monday, June 6, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee signed an executive order directing accountability measures for school safety and an evaluation of training for Tennessee law enforcement. The order also establishes additional resources to support parents, teachers and law enforcement in improving school security practices. “Parents need to have full confidence that their children are […] The post Gov. Lee Issues Executive Order to Enhance School Safety appeared first on Wilson County Source.
TENNESSEE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Wilson County Source

OBITUARY: Jerry Neal Guy

Mr. Jerry Neal Guy of Mt. Juliet, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, he was 79 years old. Jerry was born in Nashville, TN and was the son of the late, Ray Walker Guy and Mary Elizabeth Chedester Guy. He was a 1962 graduate of Mt. Juliet High School and attended Bob Jones […] The post OBITUARY: Jerry Neal Guy appeared first on Wilson County Source.
MOUNT JULIET, TN
Wilson County Source

Wilson County Source

Lebanon, TN
645
Followers
1K+
Post
48K+
Views
ABOUT

Wilson County Source is your personal portal to all things Wilson County. Our goal is to make living here more delightful and fulfilling each day.

 https://wilsoncountysource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy