Sinkhole has closed one eastbound lane of Germantown Pike near Plymouth Meeting Mall

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA sinkhole has closed to traffic the exterior eastbound lane along Germantown Pike in Plymouth Meeting. Its location is...

Update from PennDOT on Germantown Pike issues in Plymouth Meeting

On June 8th, two unrelated incidents closed eastbound and westbound lanes on Germantown Pike near the Plymouth Meeting Mall. We followed up with PennDOT this morning and learned that the initial issue, which looked to be a sinkhole, was not a sinkhole and has been described as a pipe failure. This issue (pictured left above) continues to impact the roadway and there is an eastbound right lane closure on Germantown Pike between approximately Red Rowan Lane and Hickory Road. PennDOT expects to have more of a timeframe of when it will be repaired after they examine video from the hole today.
