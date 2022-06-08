ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Audio: Missouri woman speeds away from police in excess of 100 mph with child in car

By KTTN News
kttn.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA St. Louis area woman is in trouble, accused of leading police on a dangerous chase while having child in the car. Police say she was driving northbound...

www.kttn.com

Comments / 6

Related
KMOV

Guns, crossbow & drugs among items seized during search in Bevo Mill

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) -- Guns and drugs were seized during a search in St. Louis’ Bevo Mill neighborhood. Friday afternoon police posted on social media an image of the items that were seized when officers conducted a search warrant. According to police, the items seized were six guns, a crossbow, various suspected narcotics and paraphernalia, and around $12,000 cash.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Crime & Safety
City
Saint Louis, MO
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
FOX2Now

2 men shot, 1 killed outside Metro East supermarket

MADISON, Ill. – A gunman shot two men, one fatally, in the parking lot of a Metro East supermarket Thursday evening. Investigators say Reginald Beasley III, 28, of East St. Louis, Illinois, died from injuries in the shooting. A 35-year-old man was shot and hurt, but treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
MADISON, IL
FOX2Now

St. Peters woman flees police, crashes with child in backseat

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A St. Peters woman is accused of reckless driving and child endangerment after leading police on a high-speed chase in north St. Louis County. According to a probable cause statement from the Hazelwood Police Department, the incident happened on Monday, June 6, at N. Hanley Road and Interstate 270.
HAZELWOOD, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police
FOX 2

Missing Manchester 13-year-old boy found

UPDATE: The 13-year-old boy has since been found according to police. ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A 13-year-old boy is missing out of Manchester. Police said he was “last seen in the area of Baxter and Baxter Acres leaving his residence on his bicycle.” His bike is described as a black dirt bike with green […]
MANCHESTER, MO
tncontentexchange.com

Police identify woman killed in four-vehicle crash in Ferguson

FERGUSON — A woman died and two people were seriously injured Tuesday night in a four-vehicle crash at a Ferguson intersection where another fatal wreck happened in January. Police said the latest fatal crash happened just before 10 p.m. Tuesday at North Elizabeth and Hereford avenues. Ferguson police Chief Frank McCall Jr. told the Post-Dispatch that 29-year-old Kaylin Santorski died in the crash.
FERGUSON, MO
KMOV

14 people indicted on federal charges accusing them of running fentanyl distribution ring in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) – Fourteen people have been indicted on federal charges for running a fentanyl distribution ring in the St. Louis area. Seven people, including Davante “Jizzlebuckz” Lindsey, 25, of St. Louis, Andre “Luh Half” Pearson, 25, of St. Louis County, were initially indicted in April. Seven others, including Edward “Edot” Hopkins, 20, were added to a superseding indictment on Wednesday.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
kfmo.com

Farmington Man Dies in Crash

(Jefferson County, MO) A man from Farmington, 21 year old Levi D. Ray, is dead after he was killed in a motorcycle accident in Jefferson County Wednesday evening. Highway Patrol reports indicate the wreck took place at 6:15 as a diesel truck, driven by 45 year old Juan Jose Almanza Yepez of Salamanca, Mexico, was headed south on Highway 67, south of Meyer Road. Ray's motorcycle was approaching the truck when the two collided. He was thrown off and struck a unit the diesel was towing. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Ray was wearing a safety device when the accident took place. Almanza Yepez was not injured.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
mymoinfo.com

Jefferson County Man Who Escapes Jail will Now Go to Prison

(St. Louis) U.S. District Judge Ronnie White sentenced a Jefferson County man to 4-years and 9-months in prison Tuesday after he escaped from the St. Ann jail while awaiting trial on a gun charge. 48-year-old Jason W. Woolbright arranged for the purchase of a 1996 red Ford Mustang in June...
The Telegraph

Drug charges filed against 4

A Wood River man was charged with three felonies by Madison County on Wednesday. Brett Lowder, 36, of Wood River, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, a Class 3 felony, possession of a lost credit card, a Class 4 felony, and use of a lost credit card, a Class 4 felony. The case was presented by the East Alton Police Department.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
5 On Your Side

Woman dies after 4-car crash in Ferguson on Tuesday

FERGUSON, Mo. — A woman died and multiple other people were injured in a four-car crash in Ferguson Tuesday night. A press release from the Ferguson Police Department said the crash happened at around 9:55 p.m. at the intersection of N Elizabeth and Hereford avenues. At least four people...
FERGUSON, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy