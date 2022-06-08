ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn Park, MN

Brooklyn Park 2022 State of the City Presentation

By Dave Kiser
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHear from Mayor Jacobson herself about current and upcoming initiatives happening around the city. Mayor Jacobson also...

Brooklyn Center Neighborhood Meeting at Bellvue Park

Stay on top of what’s happening in Brooklyn Center, and let city staff know what’s on your mind at the Bellvue Neighborhood Meeting. It’s a great opportunity to meet your neighbors and get to know city staff. Someone from each city department will be there to talk about what’s happening in their department and answer any questions you may have. The Bellvue Neighborhood Meeting is Thursday, June 30 from 6 to 7:30pm at Bellvue Park. For more information check out the events calendar on the city’s website, http://ci.brooklyn-center.mn.us.
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
Juneteenth Celebration in Brooklyn Center

Brooklyn Center is over 60% minority, and that diversity is exactly why the city of Brooklyn Center wants to really celebrate Juneteenth. What’s Juneteenth? It’s a federal holiday that commemorates the end of slavery in the United States. Brooklyn Center is kicking it off at Centerbrook Golf Course with a golf tournament, followed by a day of music, vendors, food, history, and more at Centennial Park. The Juneteenth Celebration is on Friday and Saturday, June 17 and 18. Check online for further details and register for the golf tournament at http://www.ci.brooklyn-center.mn.us/juneteenth.
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
Davis, Allina Health celebrate opening of surgery center in Twin Cities market

Minneapolis-based developer Davis and Allina Health recently held an open house for 610 Medical, a newly built ambulatory surgery center in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota. The Class-A, 40,000-square-foot, two-story surgery center is located at 6001 96th Lane N. in Brooklyn Park. Allina Health is leasing most of the second floor of 610 Medical for an ambulatory surgery center.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
Test-to-Treat COVID-19 Option Now Offered in Brooklyn Park

Brooklyn Park COVID-19 Site Offers Prescription to Paxlovid. Minnesota Governor Tim Walz made a stop in Brooklyn Park on Thursday to promote the city’s COVID-19 community testing site. The location is one of three community facilities in the state to offer a test-to-treat option. Minnesota is one of the...
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
Happy Hour at the Farm in Brooklyn Park

The Historic Eidem Farm is the location for Happy Hour at the Farm, a new event for the city of Brooklyn Park. Food and live music combined with beer from Omni Brewing Company will create a great atmosphere. On Thursday, June 23 from 4 to 7pm, Yummy Tummy food truck will be on-site with Joey Stephens performing. Tickets are $10 which includes one beverage. Go to http://www.brooklynpark.org/celebrate for more information about this and other “Celebrate! Brooklyn Park” events.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
Downtown Minneapolis neighborhood raises money for more police patrols

A Minneapolis police squad car in front of the burned out Third Precinct police station blocks off Minneahaha Avenue for a street festival in October 2021. Photo by Max Nesterak/Minnesota Reformer. An upscale downtown Minneapolis neighborhood is raising money to pay the city to do additional police patrols. Dozens of...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
'Human Toll' exhibit shows grim history of I-35W construction

MINNEAPOLIS — The first display within 'Human Toll: A Public History of 35W' is designed to get your wheels turning. There is a sign that asks, "How did you get here?" Next to it, tokens representing freeways, city streets only, bike paths, and public transportation are available for visitors to drop into a corresponding bin.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Newsmakers: Bush Fellow Pang Yang Believes in ‘Beautiful Change’

Pang Yang developed the Hmong Language for Native Speakers class at Park Center High School five years ago. Since then, she’s become a driving force behind several community projects and organizations. In 2022, she was named a Bush Fellow. “I think through the Bush fellowship, I’m going to learn...
Two Charged with Bringing Weapons on Brooklyn Center School Property

Guns Recovered in Brooklyn Center High School Incident. Brooklyn Center police say they recovered two guns following what police describe as a “large disturbance” during a Brooklyn Center High school graduation ceremony Wednesday. School officials notified police of an altercation at the school. Police arrested two 18-year-old men...
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
Politics
2022 Ramsey County Fair Canceled

MAPLEWOOD, Minn. (WCCO) — There will be no Ramsey County Fair this summer. It was slated to happen next month in Maplewood, but organizers announced Tuesday it’s been called off. “The consensus was that there were still too many outstanding arrangements, statutory requirements and unknown financial challenges that could not be resolved to put on a quality, enjoyable and safe Fair experience for the residents of Ramsey County,” Fair Board President Ron Suiter wrote in a letter to the county. Suiter said the board “will soon begin planning for a stellar Ramsey County Fair experience in 2023.”
RAMSEY COUNTY, MN
Lexington Avenue Construction Update

Lexington Avenue is being reconstructed from County Road E to I-694 in the cities of Arden Hills and Shoreview by Ramsey County. Please contact Ramsey County with any questions or concerns. Lexington Avenue is currently closed to all northbound traffic with one lane open to southbound traffic from 694 to...
RAMSEY COUNTY, MN
Curb appeal reimbursements: City offers homeowners up to $5,000

NEW HOPE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Thomas Velner’s New Hope home was built in the 1960s and this summer, he decided it was time for a little facelift to the exterior of his home. He’s among the first applicants to be approved for the city’s new Curbside Reimbursement Program, designed to encourage homeowners to make improvements to the exterior of their homes.
NEW HOPE, MN
Osseo Music & Movies in the Park

Music and Movies in the Park returns to Boerboom Park in Osseo this Summer, and as Osseo Community Management Coordinator Joe Amerman says, “It’s gonna be great. We’re gonna have, right up on stage, the performances over there, we’re gonna have food trucks over here on Central Avenue. We have food trucks scheduled for the entire Summer. We’re also working with some local restaurants to try to provide food from local businesses, so they can expect some good food, some live shows at the bandshell, and then just over here we’re gonna have a screening setup, so they don’t have to go anywhere between the music and movies, they can just hang out and relax.”
OSSEO, MN
Hindu Temple Celebrates Peace, Tranquility at Three-Day Festival

A big festival kicks off at the Hindu Temple of Minnesota in Maple Grove this weekend. It’s called the Third Triannual Brahmotsavam or “great celebration.” It features food, dance and other festivities. More than 800 people are expected and it’s open to the public. “This is...
MAPLE GROVE, MN
Waste Management Customers in Several Metro Cities Face Yard Waste Disposal Delays

Residents in numerous metro towns may have to wait a bit longer for their yard debris to be collected. Yard waste pickup in St. Paul, Stillwater, Vadnais Heights, Little Canada, St. Anthony, Columbia Heights, and Robbinsdale has been halted by Waste Management. A strong demand for staff with commercial driver’s...

