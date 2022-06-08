Maple Grove Report – June 7, 2022

Stay on top of what’s happening in Brooklyn Center, and let city staff know what’s on your mind at the Bellvue Neighborhood Meeting. It’s a great opportunity to meet your neighbors and get to know city staff. Someone from each city department will be there to talk about what’s happening in their department and answer any questions you may have. The Bellvue Neighborhood Meeting is Thursday, June 30 from 6 to 7:30pm at Bellvue Park. For more information check out the events calendar on the city’s website, http://ci.brooklyn-center.mn.us.
After a long battle to get rid of their yard waste, Robbinsdale residents should expect Waste Management to collect yard debris on Saturday, June 18. According to the city of Robbinsdale, Waste Management will conduct a city-wide collection of yard waste. They advise residents to have their yard waste at its regular collection site by 6 a.m. on June 18.
A new option for renters is coming to the banks of Lower Twin Lake in Robbinsdale. The Reeve Lakeside is a new, high-end apartment complex under construction now. It’s 118 apartments boast a full amenity experience including underground parking, and renters can expect some really unique design elements. There will be a lakeside lounge, outdoor deck, and four-season hot tub pool, among other surprises. Construction of The Reeve Lakeside is on schedule. The apartments are leasing this summer and will be opening in November. For more information about the apartments, go to http://www.reeveapts.com.
Minneapolis-based developer Davis and Allina Health recently held an open house for 610 Medical, a newly built ambulatory surgery center in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota. The Class-A, 40,000-square-foot, two-story surgery center is located at 6001 96th Lane N. in Brooklyn Park. Allina Health is leasing most of the second floor of 610 Medical for an ambulatory surgery center.
Brooklyn Park COVID-19 Site Offers Prescription to Paxlovid. Minnesota Governor Tim Walz made a stop in Brooklyn Park on Thursday to promote the city’s COVID-19 community testing site. The location is one of three community facilities in the state to offer a test-to-treat option. Minnesota is one of the...
LAKE ELMO, Minn. (FOX 9) - The sign at the entrance to the Vali-Hi Drive-in remains blank. The gates remain closed. Nothing is listed on its website. Its phone goes unanswered. After more than a half century showing outdoor movies, fans of the Lake Elmo theater worry it might not...
The city of Maple Grove is taking action to curb what officials describe as “an exponential increase” in the number of rental properties. The Maple Grove City Council approved on Monday a one-year moratorium that prevents single-family homes and townhomes from being turned into rentals. It takes effect July 1.
A rendering of the Pacific Square Burnsville development planned for the northern extension of Burnsville Center. Courtesy of the Windfall Group. The international developer behind one of the largest Asian shopping centers in America plans to transform a portion of Burnsville Center into an Asian supermarket and food hall. The...
NEW HOPE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Thomas Velner’s New Hope home was built in the 1960s and this summer, he decided it was time for a little facelift to the exterior of his home. He’s among the first applicants to be approved for the city’s new Curbside Reimbursement Program, designed to encourage homeowners to make improvements to the exterior of their homes.
A fast-growing retail and dining development in the south metro will add a 45,000-square-foot Lunds & Byerlys next summer. The grocery store received approval last month from the Apple Valley City Council to be built at the southwest corner of 155th Street and Pilot Knob Road within the Orchard Place development.
Brooklyn Center is over 60% minority, and that diversity is exactly why the city of Brooklyn Center wants to really celebrate Juneteenth. What’s Juneteenth? It’s a federal holiday that commemorates the end of slavery in the United States. Brooklyn Center is kicking it off at Centerbrook Golf Course with a golf tournament, followed by a day of music, vendors, food, history, and more at Centennial Park. The Juneteenth Celebration is on Friday and Saturday, June 17 and 18. Check online for further details and register for the golf tournament at http://www.ci.brooklyn-center.mn.us/juneteenth.
Lexington Avenue is being reconstructed from County Road E to I-694 in the cities of Arden Hills and Shoreview by Ramsey County. Please contact Ramsey County with any questions or concerns. Lexington Avenue is currently closed to all northbound traffic with one lane open to southbound traffic from 694 to...
Thousands of minimum wage workers in the Twin Cities will get pay raises of up to $15 an hour July 1, a goal years in the making. In Minneapolis, large businesses with more than 100 workers will be required to pay an hourly wage of at least $15. Workers in businesses with fewer than 100 employees will get a pay bump of up to $13.50. Those smaller employers have until 2024 to reach the $15 an hour rate.
Says Matt Sepic at MPR, “A Minnesota prison inmate alleges in a new lawsuit that the Department of Corrections is discriminating against her because she’s transgender. Christina Lusk of Minneapolis came out as transgender 14 years ago, started hormone therapy, then legally changed her name in 2018. The next year, a judge sent the 56-year-old to prison for first-degree drug possession. The corrections department assigned her to Moose Lake, a men’s facility. Attorney Jess Braverman with the group Gender Justice said the DOC is deferring Lusk’s gender-affirming surgery until her release in 2024. Braverman added that her client is unsafe in Moose Lake.”
The Historic Eidem Farm is the location for Happy Hour at the Farm, a new event for the city of Brooklyn Park. Food and live music combined with beer from Omni Brewing Company will create a great atmosphere. On Thursday, June 23 from 4 to 7pm, Yummy Tummy food truck will be on-site with Joey Stephens performing. Tickets are $10 which includes one beverage. Go to http://www.brooklynpark.org/celebrate for more information about this and other “Celebrate! Brooklyn Park” events.
Large Crowd Leads to Closure of Brooklyn Center Transit Hub. The Brooklyn Center Transit Center reopened at its normal time Wednesday. This, after the bus hub closed down early Tuesday evening due to a report of a large crowd getting ready to fight. According to Metro Transit officials, 20 to...
The Robbinsdale City Council formally voted to call for a special election to fill the seat vacated by Tyler Kline. Kline faces several charges related to an incident back in January that involved drunken driving and fleeing police. Residents petitioned for Kline to resign, and he did so on May 27.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 17-year-old from Minneapolis will stand trial as an adult in a pair of carjackings that happened in December 2021 in Edina and St. Louis Park.
Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman says that the teen faces five counts of first-degree aggravated robbery.
According to the court records, on Dec. 9 around 3:15 p.m., St. Louis Park police responded to a grocery store parking lot after learning of a robbery. A man told officers that he was in his SUV when the two teenagers tried to pull him out. The man says the two teenagers repeatedly punched him while...
The Cannon Falls Police Department and Goodhue County Sheriff's Office reports for last week:. Police received a report on May 23 that there was graffiti on the pavilion and some of the tables at the East Side Park. Two minors were cited for damage to property after police received a...
MOUND, Minn. — It's that time of year when the weather warms up and people hit the lakes. Boating is so popular in Minnesota that it has a $3 billion economic impact. Wake boats are especially trendy right now, but critics say they're loud and damage the environment. But how to keep everyone happy, is still up in the air.
