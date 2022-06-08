Maple Grove Report – June 7, 2022

Stay on top of what’s happening in Brooklyn Center, and let city staff know what’s on your mind at the Bellvue Neighborhood Meeting. It’s a great opportunity to meet your neighbors and get to know city staff. Someone from each city department will be there to talk about what’s happening in their department and answer any questions you may have. The Bellvue Neighborhood Meeting is Thursday, June 30 from 6 to 7:30pm at Bellvue Park. For more information check out the events calendar on the city’s website, http://ci.brooklyn-center.mn.us.

BROOKLYN CENTER, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO