Craig and Evan rip Joey Gallo for saying critics couldn't hit against shift: 'Hey Joey, it ain't that hard'

Joey Gallo talked to ESPN’s Jesse Rogers about the challenges of the infield shift, something he sees just about every time he’s at the plate, and had some words for those who tell him he should just take the ball the other way to the vacated left side.

Gallo essentially told Rogers that those who say he should just go the other way are people who would never be able to do it themselves, and Craig and Evan had some words for that response.

“Hey Joey, it ain’t that hard,” Evan said during Tuesday’s show. “And when you’re hitting .170…and pulling the ball more than ever, it would be cool to take the base hit they’re handing to you.

“It’s not that difficult. And if it is that difficult, get Matt Carpenter…he’ll pull you aside and teach your ass how to bunt once in a while.”

Carpenter, a fellow lefty, bunted against the shift over the weekend to spark a Yankees rally, and Craig and Evan want to know why Gallo refuses to do that same.

But in their eyes, Gallo won’t be an issue for the Yanks much longer.

“It’s clear where they can get better is to get that stiff off the baseball field,” Evan said. “Eventually, there’s gonna come a point where .175 and a pace to hit 18 home runs ain’t gonna cut it.”

Craig says that point will come soon.

“He’s gone at the All-Star break or the trade deadline,” Craig said.

