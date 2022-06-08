ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Kevin Hart bringing a 'Reality Check' to Louisville this fall. Here's how to land tickets

By Rae Johnson, Louisville Courier Journal
 3 days ago

Don't have a Hart attack, but comedian Kevin Hart is bringing Louisville a "Reality Check" this fall.

Hart will take the stage on Nov. 4 at the KFC Yum Center as part of his national tour beginning this month. The show starts that Friday night at 8 p.m.

When will tickets go on sale for Kevin Hart in Louisville?

Tickets for Hart's Louisville show will go on sale online at 10 a.m. June 10. Presale tickets will hit the market from 10 a.m. Wednesday to 11:59 p.m. Thursday.

What is Kevin Hart's 'Reality Check' tour?

The "Reality Check" tour, produced by Live Nation Entertainment , has 70 dates, many of which are in major cities like San Diego, Toronto, Seattle and, of course, Kevin’s hometown of Philadelphia.

Hart was named one of the highest-earning stand-up comedians of 2019 by Forbes and recently sold out his set at Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena as part of comedy special "Netflix Is A Joke: The Festival." You may recognize him from his several film roles in recent years, with prominent parts in "Jumanji" and "The Secret Life of Pets."

The KFC Yum Center will remain phone-free for the Emmy-nominated comedian's performance. A release announcing the show said phones brought by audience members will be put into Yondr pouches on arrival, although guests are able to keep their devices throughout the event and use them at designated areas in the venue.

Anyone seen using their phone during the performance will be escorted out by security.

It's been a busy year for comedy shows in Louisville, with stars like John Mulaney and Dave Chappelle taking the stage in the first half of the year. Chris Rock is set to perform on June 15 at the Louisville Palace .

Contact reporter Rae Johnson at RNJohnson@gannett.com. Follow them on Twitter at @RaeJ_33.

