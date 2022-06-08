ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Petoskey track and field records fall for a second straight season

By Drew Kochanny, The Petoskey News-Review
 3 days ago
ADA — The last couple seasons for the Petoskey track and field program have come with moments not experienced often or even ever at the school.

Last year’s Division 2 girls’ state championship was of course one of those firsts and records were also set during the 2021 campaign on the girls side.

When a large collection of 23 Northmen athletes took part in the boys and girls state finals over the weekend, closing the 2022 season, two more school records were added to Petoskey’s list.

Petoskey sprinter CJ Hibbler broke a school record in the 200 meter dash earlier in the regular season, then the girls 800 meter relay team set a new school record at the Division 2 state finals this past weekend.

With bad cell reception and no wifi at the finals at Forest Hills Central, Petoskey girls track coach Karen Starkey thought the time may have been good enough, though wasn’t positive until a parent watching from home relayed the message.

“We didn’t even know until after the meet,” said Starkey with a laugh. “I was pretty excited for them.”

The relay team included Gretchen Woodbury, Claudia Whitmore, Isabel Habecker and Alison Bailey. They put together a time of 1 minute, 48.05 seconds, breaking the previous mark of 1:49.18, set in 1991 by Stephanie Rae, Libby Kutcipal, Wendy Johnecheck and Sarah Graham.

Starkey thought this year’s group had the potential to do something special, but doesn’t believe they headed into last weekend with that record on their mind, it just happened.

“I don’t think they did,” she said. “We talked about all the relay records being possible, but we hadn’t made improvements, then at the state meet they improved by over a second, so it was really great. I’m proud of them.”

Of the relay team, only Habecker will graduate, as Woodbury was just a junior this past season, Whitmore a sophomore and Bailey only a freshman.

Hibbler’s school record in the 200 came earlier this season in a dual meet with Traverse City West, when he ran a time of 22.81 seconds.

This year’s marks come a year after 2021 graduate Emma Squires set school records in the 800 meter run and 3200 meter run.

Contact Sports Editor Drew Kochanny at dkochanny@petoskeynews.com. Follow him on Twitter, @DrewKochanny, and Instagram, @drewkochanny

