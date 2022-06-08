Celtics fans can watch Game 3 of NBA Finals for free at Mendon Twin Drive-In

Mendon Twin Drive-In

MENDON, Mass. — Those don’t want to shell out hundreds of dollars to see the Boston Celtics play the Golden State Warriors in Game 3 of the NBA Finals at TD Garden on Wednesday night can watch the big showdown on the big screen for free at the Mendon Twin Drive-In.

The beloved drive-in movie theater is hosting a free viewing party and gates for the event open at 7 p.m. There will be free admission until the parking lot is full.

Fans who attend the event can enjoy pizza, burgers, fried dough, and ice cream. There will also be six beers on tap, sangria, wine, and hard seltzer.

The drive-in is asking everyone to wear green.

