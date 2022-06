Barbara Ann Perry of Washington Courthouse, Ohio, passed away peacefully at OSU James Cancer Center in Columbus, Ohio on Thursday, June 9, 2022. Barbara went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ at the age of 67. She was born in Waverly, Ohio to her parents Edward and Martha Perkins, on December 7, 1954. Barbara is preceded in death by her soulmate and Husband of 47 years, Arthur Gary Perry.

