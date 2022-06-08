ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno County, CA

Update: Coroner identifies man killed in two-vehicle collision in Fresno County

By Jim Guy
The Fresno Bee
The Fresno Bee
 3 days ago

A man killed in a two-vehicle collision in Fresno County was identified Wednesday afternoon.

The Fresno County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 71-year-old Richard Wilkin of Selma.

The California Highway Patrol responded to the crash at 8:05 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of South De Wolf and East Floral avenues in Selma.

CHP spokesman Mike Salas said Wilkin was driving a Chevrolet Suburban west on Floral and approaching the intersection of De Wolf.

A man driving a Chevrolet Silverado was traveling east on Floral approaching the intersection, when for unknown reasons the Suburban turned southbound directly into the path of the Silverado resulting in the head-on collision.

Wilkin was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Silverado and his passenger sustained life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses extracted the two men before the vehicle became fully engulfed, Salas said.

The conditions of the two men was not known as of Wednesday afternoon.

Neither direction is controlled by stop signs, only De Wolf northbound and southbound has stop signs, Salas said.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
City
Selma, CA
Selma, CA
Accidents
Selma, CA
Crime & Safety
Fresno County, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Silverado, CA
Fresno County, CA
Accidents
County
Fresno County, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
YourCentralValley.com

Police search for suspect in deadly hit-and-run

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Investigators released new information Friday after a man was killed by a hit-and-run driver early Monday morning in central Fresno. Officials from the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office identified 60-year-old Dale Black of Fresno as the man who was killed in the crash.  Fresno police say the crash happened around 1:40 a.m. […]
FRESNO, CA
L.A. Weekly

7 Hospitalized after Driver Runs Stop Sign on Greenwood Avenue [Fresno, CA]

FRESNO, CA (June 10, 2022) – Monday afternoon, at least seven victims were hospitalized after a driver ran a stop sign on Greenwood Avenue. The incident occurred around 2:00 p.m., at the intersection of Greenwood and American Avenue. In addition, witnesses told officers that a GMC was heading south...
L.A. Weekly

Passenger Killed in Car Crash on South Avenue [Fresno, CA]

FRESNO, CA (June 8, 2022) – On Monday, a car crash on South Avenue took the life of a passenger and injured several others, police said. According to the report, officers responded to the incident around 5:00 p.m. in the area of South and Cherry Avenues. Upon arrival, they...
FRESNO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#South De Wolf#Chp#Chevrolet
L.A. Weekly

Richard Wilkin Killed in Fiery Crash on Floral Avenue [Fresno, CA]

Fiery Collision on De Wolf Avenue Left 71-Year-Old Man Dead, 2 Seriously Injured. According to the authorities, officers responded to the crash around 8:05 p.m. at the intersection of South De Wolf and East Floral Avenues. Investigators said a Chevrolet Suburban driven by Wilkin approached the intersection of De Wolf...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

CHP: 1 dead, 2 injured following car crash in Fresno County

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One person has died and two others were left with serious injuries following a car crash on Tuesday night, according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash involving an SUV and a truck happened around 8:10 p.m. in the area of De Wolf and Floral avenues in Selma. Officials have […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
L.A. Weekly

Dale Black Killed in Hit-and-Run Crash on Parkview Avenue [Fresno, CA]

60-Year Old Man Dies in Traffic Accident on Belmont Avenue. On June 6th, a hit-and-run accident occurred near Belmont and Parkview Avenues. Furthermore, the crash occurred at around 1:30 a.m. when 60-year-old Black was struck by an unknown vehicle. First responders arrived and pronounced Dale Black dead at the scene.
FRESNO, CA
The Fresno Bee

The Fresno Bee

Fresno, CA
3K+
Followers
346
Post
488K+
Views
ABOUT

The Fresno Bee is the primary news source for the central San Joaquin Valley, covering a six-county area. The fast-growing San Joaquin Valley, anchored by Fresno as its largest city, is the #1 agricultural economy in the world. Centrally located, Fresno is the only city in the nation that serves as a gateway to three national parks: Yosemite, Kings Canyon, and Sequoia. The media company also publishes four additional community products, including a bilingual weekly publication, Vida en el Valle, created to provide news of importance to the Latino community of the central San Joaquín Valley. Each year, The Fresno Bee provides assistance to nonprofit organizations in the Valley whose missions fit within the areas of emphasis of the arts, youth, diversity, social services, environment, literacy, education, and community services. In addition, the Bee has created several signature projects that support the community, including the annual Kids Day. About $8 million has been raised for Valley Children's Hospital through Kids Day events since its inception in 1988.

 https://www.fresnobee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy