Update: Coroner identifies man killed in two-vehicle collision in Fresno County

A man killed in a two-vehicle collision in Fresno County was identified Wednesday afternoon.

The Fresno County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 71-year-old Richard Wilkin of Selma.

The California Highway Patrol responded to the crash at 8:05 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of South De Wolf and East Floral avenues in Selma.

CHP spokesman Mike Salas said Wilkin was driving a Chevrolet Suburban west on Floral and approaching the intersection of De Wolf.

A man driving a Chevrolet Silverado was traveling east on Floral approaching the intersection, when for unknown reasons the Suburban turned southbound directly into the path of the Silverado resulting in the head-on collision.

Wilkin was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Silverado and his passenger sustained life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses extracted the two men before the vehicle became fully engulfed, Salas said.

The conditions of the two men was not known as of Wednesday afternoon.

Neither direction is controlled by stop signs, only De Wolf northbound and southbound has stop signs, Salas said.