Former State Sen. Marcia Karrow has won the Republican primary for mayor of Flemington, setting up a potential comeback nearly 13 years after she left the state legislature. Karrow, a former Raritan Township mayor and Hunterdon County freeholder, had the Hunterdon GOP line against Robert Shore, the former chairman of the Flemington Business Improvement District. She’ll now face incumbent Mayor Betsy Driver, a Democrat whose victory in 2018 made her the first openly intersex mayor in the nation.

FLEMINGTON, NJ ・ 3 DAYS AGO